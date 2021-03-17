You didn't have to grow up with Charles Schultz to know that losing a family pet can be a heart-rending situation. The uncertainty as to where your furry friend went or how they're being treated can be overwhelming.

Thankfully, there's a safe and easy way to help greatly increase the odds of being reunited with your missing pets: microchipping. While it's not exactly a new technology, microchipping has become safer, easier and more reliable over the years and is absolutely one of the first things that every dog (and cat!) owner should do for their fuzzy companions.

Whether they run away through an open gate, get lost on a camping trip with the family, or are pilfered from a legitimate owner's back yard, dozens of microchipped dogs and cats are found and returned to their owners every year: some after traveling considerable distances, others after extended periods of time, and still others—like our story today—after both!

Aranza Delgado's poodle Puppies (pronounced "Poopies" from a scene in Nacho Libre) was stolen four years ago and she had given up hope of seeing him again. Until, that is, she received a call from Peewee's Pet Adoption World & Sanctuary last week.

Puppies was found wandering a street corner in downtown Corpus Christi, Texas, and was picked up by a passerby and taken to Peewee's, where the shelter scanned the 10-year-old poodle and found his microchip. It was only when the shelter called Delgado to tell her they had her dog that they realized Delgado didn't live in Corpus Christi. She didn't even live in Texas: Puppies had made it there all the way from Albuquerque, N.M.!

The shelter gave Puppies a checkup, treated him for heartworms, and is helping arrange transportation for the pup to be reunited with his family, some 870 miles away from the Texas coast.

Since he's been gone, Delgado has had a new baby for Puppies to meet, but she's excited and pleased to have her family pet returned to her after so many years and so many miles, all thanks to the good work of an animal shelter, and the security of a microchipped pet.

"You lose faith in humanity by someone stealing your dog—but then it's like restored when all these people are so willing to help bring him back to the right place and that's just amazing," Delgado told KRIS 6 News in Corpus Christi.

For their part, the folks at Peewee's are glad they can be part of a happy ending.