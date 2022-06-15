This is how you end up with a Honda full of 13 mewing kittens.

Boy did Robert Brantley get more than he bargained for—about 13 times more, to be exact.

Last Tuesday, the Louisiana man was on his way to the shooting range when he pulled over after seeing a lonesome kitten on the side of the road, he told NPR. In a video he posted to Instagram, he coaxes the kitten toward him, worried the little one is in danger of getting hit by a car, and then picks up the cat.

Then, like Marines in a Bond movie, 12 more kittens emerged from the tall grass near the road and converged on a very surprised Brantley in perhaps the cutest-ever "ambush."

"Oh my gosh, oh my gosh, there's more. We've got a kitten problem," he says in the video. " … I thought I was saving one. Hot diggity dog."

The 37-year-old says he can't take all of them—a couple times, actually. Naturally, he does somehow manage to load the mewing babies into his Honda. He told NPR someone likely dumped the kittens on the side of the road.

He took all 13 of them home, where they received baths and explored Brantley's yard. Thousands of adoption offers came in after Brantley's original video went viral (with more than 1 million views so far).