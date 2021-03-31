People with pets they can no longer care for are encouraged to reach out to shelters for help.

Stevie Nicks better get ready for a landslide of adoption requests.

In this case, Stevie Nicks is a 1-year-old, black-and-white cat who was found abandoned with her four little newborn kittens. The little family had been sealed in what the Branford, Conn., animal shelter that rescued them described as a "Tupperware-type container," according to NBC Connecticut. The one thing we all know about Tupperware: It's airtight.

By the time momma and her babies were discovered by a good Samaritan on the side of a road, they were all unconscious from lack of air, and Dan Cosgrove Animal Shelter director Laura Burban told the TV station that Stevie Nicks had gone temporarily blind. All of the kittens had suffered puncture wounds to their back, which vets believe came from momma's frantic attempts to pick them up and get them out of the sealed container.

Ultimately, one of the 1-week-old kittens did not survive the horrific ordeal. But the other three—now named Metallica, Aerosmith, and Van Halen—all appear to be doing well. Stevie Nicks has regained her eyesight, and the entire feline family is now in a foster home and recuperating nicely. The good folks at the Dan Cosgrove Animal Shelter posted an update photo to their Facebook page, along with a a donation link to help with the good work of caring for abandoned animals.

Remember, abandoning animals you can't take care of anymore is always the worst choice of the available options. There are always dozens of families out there looking to take care of animals like these, and shelters would always prefer that you reached out to them rather than seeing little lives come to such a cruel and unnecessary end.

"Even if we can't take the animals in because we're full, we're happy to at least help them with what to do," Burban told NBC Connecticut.