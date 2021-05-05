We may have just found the happiest dog of all time. An adorable 6-year-old pit bull named Lady Shortcake found her forever home after being rescued off the streets as a stray—and she hasn't stopped smiling since.

Lady Shortcake (or Shortcake, for short) is known on social media for being the cute pit bull with a huge grin. But before this cheerful pup got her happy ending, Shortcake's life wasn't always full of smiles. In fact, owner Amy Matsushima tells the Daily Mail that sweet little Shortcake was originally found as a stray. She'd been wandering the streets of Fresno, Calif. alone, and was suffering from severe mange and a hernia.

Shortcake was taken in by a shelter and later transferred to Fresno Bully Rescue to heal, which is where she got connected with Matsushima. After seeing a video of Shortcake during her first veterinarian appointment on the rescue's website, Matsushima says the sweet, recently-rescued pit bull instantly captured her heart.

"She looked miserable but she was wagging her tail and she did have that little smile on her face," Matsushima says in an interview with Good Morning America. "It just hit me in my heart and I was like, 'Oh, I have to meet this dog.'"

All it took was one in-person meeting for Matsushima to seal the deal and adopt the precious pit bull as her very own. Since moving into her forever home with a loving family, Shortcake's skin issues have fully healed, she loves to play, and has racked up 186,000 followers on Instagram (thanks in part to her ever-present grin!).

"I'm not sure why she smiles so much," Matsushima says in a YouTube video shared by GMA. "I can't make her do it on cue. She'll do it when she's sleeping, riding in the car, [or] doing something she's not supposed to do."