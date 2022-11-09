Cats Protection, a feline welfare charity in Great Britain, took in a very special, sweet cat recently—so special that the organization will probably never see a cat like Hope ever again.

That's because, after much inspection, the nonprofit determined the formerly homeless Hope has no sex organs, the charity wrote on its website. The 15-week-old "extremely rare" kitten has none internally or externally—aside from the "outside possibility" some ovarian tissue is hidden somewhere inside their body.

"This is so rare that there isn't really a commonly used term for this condition, but it is effectively 'sexual organ agenesis'—where agenesis is the lack or failure of development in relation to body organs," Fiona Brockbank, Cats Protection's senior field veterinary officer, said on the website.

Cats Protection made sure Hope can go to the bathroom without incident, and because they're healthy, Hope was ready for a new home after becoming the endearing, playful "superstar" at the Tyneside Adoption Centre in northeast England.

Soon after Cats Protection spread the word about Hope, they were adopted. On Twitter, the charity had to inform potential adopters that this certified cutie already had a new home.