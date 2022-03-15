Thankfully, Cici appeared to be unhurt when rescuers returned her to the surface.

California rescuers descended into a 14-foot deep storm drain earlier this month to save an elderly Chihuahua who'd fallen in—likely because of her poor eyesight.

Thankfully, a passerby in San Marcos heard 13-year-old Cici's cries from the bottom of the drain and called rescuers, KSWB reported. Soon, authorities from the San Diego Humane Society, the San Diego County Sheriff's Office, and the San Marcos Fire Department arrived to retrieve the trapped dog.

The firefighters soon got to work, and one soon emerged with Cici early in the evening on March 4. She seemed to be unhurt, and a scan of her microchip revealed she lived just down the street, KSWB reported.