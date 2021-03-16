At first, Tom Haluscak thought he was overfeeding his new cat. Nope, she was pregnant.

Imagine adopting one cat, but instead, you end up with seven. Rather than nine lives, you end up with 63.

Well, that's what happened to Tom Haluscak, a firefighter with the Wheeling Fire Department in West Virginia.

"The way my luck is, it wasn't that big of a surprise, but it was very overwhelming," he told local news station WTRF.

Here's how it happened: Haluscak and his firefighting compatriots saved a pair of cats from a fire back on Jan. 3. According to WTRF, he adopted one, even though he doesn't think of himself as much of a cat person.

Sure enough, the cat novice noticed his new cat, a girl named Whiskey, had begun to add on a few pounds.

"She got a little bigger and bigger, and I thought I was overfeeding her," he told the TV station.

Sure enough, a veterinarian determined she was pregnant with six kittens. She gave birth about a week ago, overwhelming Haluscak a little bit. But, he knows Whiskey is a good mother, and he's watched her dote on her new kiddos.

"I think a lot of pet owners will tell you, and I wasn't really much of a believer until I rescued her, but I didn't rescue her. She rescued me," he said.

Now, he doesn't plan to keep all the kittens. Most of them will find new families through adoptions, but he told WTRF that he plans to keep one of Whiskey's kittens to keep mom company.

