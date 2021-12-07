Sometimes, when it comes to finding pups a forever home, it's not about finding just any home, but about finding the right one. For giant cane corso Basher and his friends at the RSPCA in Cornwall, England, it might have taken a few months and a solid social media drive, but the right family for him seems to have been worth the wait.

The shelter writes on social media that Basher came to the RSPCA as a transfer from another facility after he was picked up as a stray. Right away, RSPCA staff could tell how sweet and friendly he was toward people, but it was obvious he was going to need a very specific home to be happy.

Not only was he just the biggest of bois—Basher weighs in at over 130 pounds and measures nearly 6 feet tall when on his hind legs—but he needed to be in a home without any other pets. Because of his size, homes with children were deemed a challenge as well.

But finding homes for every dog, regardless of their needs is when shelters like the RSPCA persevere, and the good folks of Cornwall weren't about to give up on this doggo. Nicknamed "the Dribble King" because of his big, drooly jowls, Basher was the focus of several social media posts and videos. As word spread around the UK, several families made inquiries, but none of them came to any fruition. Until, that is, Nov. 29, when the RSPCA happily shared the post they'd been waiting two years for: Basher was going home.

"You all did it!!!" the overjoyed Facebook post reads. "By sharing Basher's story far and wide, he now has the most wonderful home lined up for him."

Though it can always be bittersweet for shelter workers to say goodbye to such a big-hearted doggo, everyone knows that Basher was finally headed to the one place that we know every animal deserves—a loving home to call his for the rest of his life.