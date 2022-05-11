Rachel Green was chatting with a window fitter when she noticed her dog pushing her upstairs bathroom window open.

Watch This Dog Mom Use Her Lightning-quick Instincts To Catch Her Border Collie Falling From 20-Foot Window

What a freaking catch.

That would be English dog mom Rachel Green, who lives in Kent, according to the Daily Mail. Recently, she was standing on her front step chatting with a window fitter when she looks up, gasps, and says, "Oh my God!"

Her 6-year-old border collie, Florence, had knocked a bathroom window open and was about to tumble 20 feet to the ground. Sure enough, Florence fell, but Green saw it coming and caught her, barely letting her pup's feet touch the ground. Green's doorbell camera captured the close call. Cue the sports highlight music:

Green is obviously the MVP of this episode, but the window fitter deserves a special shoutout for simply not reacting at all. I'm sure he was surprised, but he looks like he's ready to continue offering his service quote at the end of the 15-second video. So far, the video has been viewed more than 5.8 million times from that tweet alone.

The best news, of course, is Florence was unhurt after the ordeal apart from a sore leg, Green told the Daily Mail.

"She's always been an independent dog, but I guess she's become clingy since the pandemic and working from home, she always wants to be by my side," she told the newspaper. "I just didn't realize how far she'd go to do that!"

The upstairs window was shut, she says, but Florence managed to whack it open. (Maybe that's what the window guy was there to look at.) She only noticed it because the opening window caused a glimmer that caught Green's eye.