Chris and Liz are pet parents to Cooper and Bella, two little stray dogs who were found wandering on a busy highway somewhere in between Las Vegas and LA. The pups were so close to running out of time at the municipal pound where they were being held that Liz says the dogs "were literally hours away from being euthanized." It was kismet then when Ace of Hearts Dog Rescue stepped in to save the dogs and help them find their forever home.

Liz tells Daily Paws that the timing of the pair's rescue was nothing short of a miracle. The family had just moved to the U.S. about a year earlier, and each day her twin boys had been asking for a pooch to play with. She was browsing the Internet when Cooper's face appeared. She says the 1-year-old dachshund/Jack Russell terrier mix—and his deep-brown eyes "with so much love to give"—would fill the void in their family. After a visit with the pup at his foster home, the boys were ecstatic about finding their new best friend... but there would be even more excitement to come!

After their initial meeting, the family knew Cooper was the perfect fit. But when Cooper's foster mom told Liz he'd been found at a pound with another dachshund—both of whom had been in danger of being euthanized—Liz knew she needed to meet Bella, as well. It was love at first sight, and Chris says watching the two dogs play together sealed the deal.

Both hounds came home with them, and five years later, the bonded pair has blossomed into confident, hilarious love bugs! The boys love playing with the dogs, and the whole crew enjoys hiking the area trails together and visits to the dog park. "Bella and Cooper complete our family. We're lucky to have them," Chris says.