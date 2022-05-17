Myla is an excellent swimmer, but we're still glad the Coast Guard was there to pick her up.

Dog Overboard! Watch the U.S. Coast Guard Rescue Pup Who Fell Into Water off North Carolina Coast

Three Coast Guards on the water in a boat after rescuing dog

An overboard doggo's harrowing experience in North Carolina's Pamlico Sound came to a happy ending over the weekend, thanks to the U.S. Coast Guard.

The ordeal started on Saturday afternoon when the Coast Guard crew aboard shallow water vessel CG24508 received word that a couple had lost its dog in the waters of Pamlico Sound. Finding a paddling doggo in the sound was a daunting task in itself given Pamlico's size: The sound is nearly 100 miles long and up to 25 miles wide.

Luckily for everyone involved, it wasn't long before CG24508's crew spotted movement in the blue water, and missing doggo Myla—who appears to be a German shorthaired pointer—came paddling up to the ship's starboard side.

One Coast Guardsman grabbed the wide-eyed pup by her collar and together with another shipmate, they hauled the soggy doggy into the vessel.

"After a quick inspection to ensure no injuries, the exhausted pup was given VIP treatment by the crew and was eventually reunited with its owners," reads the Facebook post by U.S. Coast Guard Station Hatteras Inlet.

"We want to congratulate Myla on being a good girl and an amazing doggie swimmer!"