The black cat in Chicago reportedly spent several minutes looking out the window of the smoldering building, evidently judging whether she could make the leap.

Amazing Cat Jumps 5 Stories from Burning Building and Lives to Tell the Tale

This cat jumps from a burning building in Chicago—five stories to the ground!—and … just trots away like it was no big deal.

The Chicago Fire Department posted video of the black cat making the massive leap on Thursday afternoon after a fire had been mostly extinguished in the city's Englewood neighborhood, according to the Chicago Sun-Times.

Spokesman Larry Langford told the newspaper that the black cat on the fifth floor had been looking over the ledge of a broken window for several minutes, enough that onlookers below noticed it. You can see her legs stretch out as smoke filters out of the adjacent window.

Seconds later, she leaps out with what sounds like an exclamatory meow—likely somewhere on the spectrum between "Wahoo!" and "I've made a huge mistake!"—as onlookers gasp. She drops rapidly and narrowly clears a short wall outside the building. She bounces once off the grass and then jogs off nonchalantly.

Langford told the Sun-Times the cat wasn't injured, and she even tried to get back into the apartment building.

"It went under my car and hid until she felt better after a couple of minutes and came out and tried to scale the wall to get back in," Langford told the paper.

No one was hurt in the fire, but one resident told the newspaper the cat sure added some extra tension to an already-dramatic afternoon.