Buddy, a 2-year-old pit bull mix, had a problem. One minute, he was out and about exploring the town, maybe sniffing some things, just living the dream. The next? The poor pup had gotten his head stuck in a wall.

As reported by Fox 10 Phoenix, Buddy was exploring an area of new construction and found that the square gaps in a cinder block are just about the right size to get a pitty head into. Sadly, once he'd tried that out, he found that they aren't quite big enough to get a pitty head back out of, and Buddy found himself stuck. A Good Samaritan saw poor Buddy's lament and called the Arizona Humane Society, who dispatched members of their Emergency Animal Medical Technician (EAMT) team to the scene.

"Our EAMTs go on calls like this every day," Kelsey Dickerson, media relations specialist for the Arizona Humane Society tells Daily Paws. "This was a new build and they were able to get permission from the owner to break the wall."

Slowly, EAMT workers chipped away pieces of the cinder block with a hammer and chisel until they were finally able to free the trapped doggo. In a video posted to the Humane Society's YouTube page, a remarkably calm Buddy waits patiently as the EAMTs work to break him out.

"Once he was freed, he was all tail wiggles," Dickerson says. "You could tell he was very thankful."

Buddy was then transported back to the Humane Society's trauma hospital, where he was treated for some minor wounds and swelling around his neck. Initially, Buddy was thought to be a stray, but after conducting an online search, they were able to locate his mom, giving this story an even happier ending.

"Maricopa county has a great interactive map where you can post photos of your pets, where they were last seen, and any updates," Dickerson says. "Our staff also works hard to reunite lost pets with their owners. They post to a lot of different sites, they check for microchips."

Dickerson recommends that all pet owners make sure their pets have properly fitting collars with tags and contact info. She also not only highly recommends getting your pets microchipped, but reminds people to make sure the information on the chip is current.

"There are so many times that we'll have a pet come in, scan them, and that information leads to a dead number or an old address," she says. "So checking that information every year or so is always a good idea."