After Being Abandoned in an Alleyway, Boo Boo the Shih Tzu Is Now Living Her Best Life

Boo Boo the 12-pound, one-eyed shih tzu had a bit of a rough start to life—she was abused and abandoned in an alleyway before Perfect Pet Rescue, a rescue organization in LA picked her up. And when Henri came across her at an adoption event, Boo Boo immediately jumped into Henri's lap. And this adorable little snaggle-toothed pup made her choice!

It all started when Henri heard that Boo Boo was having trouble finding a home. The animal lover figured she could foster the dog for a week while the rescue organization continued to try and find her a forever home. At first, Henri tells Daily Paws that she felt totally unprepared for helping an abused dog adjust to a loving home.

It wasn't overnight, but Henri says that with plenty of attention and care, Boo adjusted to walking on a leash and curling up in one of her many dog beds at home. These days, Boo loves to show off a new outfit, ranging from her yellow raincoat (complete with boots!) to a Fair Isle Christmas sweater after helping Henri pick out the perfect tree.