Biscuit the Cat Is the Fashion-Forward Feline You Didn't Know You Needed In Your Life

Biscuit is a rescue cat that's been part of Amy and Tom's family for about ten years, and this chatty cat is 100 percent New Yorker. Tom, Amy's partner, tells Daily Paws they first came across Biscuit while walking in their neighborhood of Park Slope, Brooklyn. At that very first moment, he knew that Biscuit just had to come home with him... and it's been a feline adventure ever since!

Fast forward a few years to when Amy and Tom got married, which is when Biscuit united with his new stepbrother cat, Gus. Since they're both born and bred New York kitties, they do their best to tolerate each other!

When Biscuit isn't sleeping, his pet parents say he "lives for" a good meal (honestly, same). This little cutie also enjoys expressing himself through his unique take on yodeling—quite an impressive skill for a cat to show off! But that's not all—despite not having opposable thumbs, Biscuit really loves trying to open doors, especially when Tom is coming home.