Adorable Chihuahua-Pit Bull Mix Gets Second Chance as a Hollywood Rescue Dog

Like many of us, 2020 was a rough year for Jessica Younger. The New Hampshire native had moved to Southern California several years prior, and the pandemic had left her feeling lost without her usual routine. She tells Daily Paws that she found herself struggling in the midst of lockdown. So when she decided to foster Batman-an adorable Chihuahua-pit bull mix she found through Ozzie and Friends Rescue outside of Los Angeles-she says she just knew it was a match made in heaven.

"I knew from Day One that it was going to be a foster fail," Younger says. "It was love at first site, for sure."

The spunky, lovable pup has a natural sense of curiosity and an energetic disposition that Younger says is a perfect match for her. It was a welcome change of pace from the low point she was in as the pandemic drastically altered her social life and left her feeling isolated. Nowadays, the two are a dynamic duo. They spend every day together and have a blast exploring LA spots while burning off Batman's rambunctious puppy energy.

Younger says that spending time with Batman brings so much joy into her life. She says it's partly due to Batman's huge bat-wing-like ears and underbite, which make her laugh. But also because Batman makes the best companion for her, whether she's working from home or on one of their half-dozen mountain hikes each week. The two have already clocked many miles together, and even celebrated the rescue pup's birthday with matching Batman and Robin costumes!