She Was Left Tied to a Fire Hydrant, But Now Baby Girl Has a New Forever Home

Just two weeks after being left tied to a Wisconsin fire hydrant by her desperate human, a little mixed-breed pup named Baby Girl has her new forever home.

This chapter of Baby Girl's story starts the weekend of April 30, when the 6-year-old was found tied to a fire hydrant with a bag of her favorite toys, food, and a note left nearby. Baby Girl's mom explained to WBAY that she's homeless and dealing with several medical issues, including chemotherapy treatments. Unable to provide a safe, loving home for Baby Girl, the woman tied the pup to a fire hydrant in a populated neighborhood, ensuring she would be found quickly.

The woman told the TV station that she made several attempts to surrender the dog to various shelters—even going door to door to try and find the dog a new home—before finally opting for the note and fire hydrant.

"I called, God, seven places. I called everybody to see if I could give her up, you know, will somebody, please take her?" she told WBAY. "When I put her on the hydrant, I just saw her face that she was like, 'Mom, what, what's going on here?'"

Heartbreaking as the situation is, the woman's plan worked: Green Bay resident Kylie Engelhardt quickly found Baby Girl and called police before sitting with the confused little dog to wait until officers arrived.

The police officer who responded collected Baby Girl and took her to the Wisconsin Humane Society, where her story received international attention after social media posts sharing her story went viral.

In its Facebook post, the Humane Society says the "affectionate, energetic" Baby Girl has canine diabetes and her new home will need to accommodate her continual care.

"We have her on a management plan and are happy to say that she is responding well to this current regimen," the post reads. "Her future adopter will need to work with their veterinarian on a plan, which is expected to include daily glucose monitoring, a restricted diet, and at-home insulin injections. It can be an expensive disease to manage, requiring a monthly purchase of insulin and potentially other medical supplies."

Happily, those considerations didn't deter people and the humane society was inundated with calls and messages about the sweet little girl. And when Baby Girl became available for adoption on May 12, she had a new forever home by the end of the day. (The humane society reported Baby Girl's former owner was glad to know her dog would find a new home soon.)