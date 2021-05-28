This Pup Might Be Missing Two Limbs, But That Hasn’t Slowed Him Down

When little Austin Roo was just 6 months old, this border collie-husky pup jumped out of a moving car window and severely damaged his two front legs so badly that he was at risk of being euthanized—but a vet tech connected him to an organization who saved his live.

The Pets With Disabilities facility located in Prince Frederick, Md., swooped in to fund his amputation surgery and help him find a home. Enter Ed and Kim, who came across this little double-front amputee at a rescue event—and immediately became smitten with his loving, playful personality!

They instantly clicked with Austin Roo, and the family committed to helping him recover and find ways to help him live his best life. Between teaching him how to use his wheelchair one driveway at a time, to taking him on hikes in his special backpack, they've fallen in love with this little pup that refuses to let anything hold him back from having a great day.