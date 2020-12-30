Athena the Golden Lab’s Inspiring Journey Led Her to a New Country, a New Leg, and a New Forever Family
Her story is one of resilience, hope, and new beginnings.
Athena is a golden Labrador retriever who began her life in Mexico and ended up as something of a Tucson celebrity. The adorable pup came to the United States after losing her leg, and ended up gaining a new prosthetic limb and her forever home this time last year. As we enter the new year, we’re taking a look back on the pup’s harrowing journey and courageous fresh start.
Athena lived on a farm in central Mexico before tragically being caught in a bear trap, which led to the amputation of one of her front legs. Realizing farm life would be unsafe for the injured pup, Athena’s former owner found a group of volunteers who help Mexican dogs in need make it safely to the United States.
Shortly after her arrival at Southern Oasis Labrador Rescue in Tucson, Arizona, SOLR reached out to Hanger Clinic, a prosthetics company, to inquire about having a leg made for the foster dog. Though Hanger Clinic had never made a prosthetic piece for dogs, they were so touched by Athena’s story they offered to take on the project free of charge and helped fit Athena with a new front leg.
As word of Athena’s story grew, so did media interest. And with the media interest came adoption applications, and eventually a new home with David and Margaret Powell. In 2019, the Powells told local reporters their goal is to train Athena as a visiting therapy dog for veterans recovering from limb loss. David himself is a Vietnam veteran who benefited from visits by similar therapy dogs at the VA.
We’re so happy for the Powells and Athena, who sound like the perfect match. To find a shelter near you where you can adopt your own furry friend, check out the Daily Paws adoption guide.