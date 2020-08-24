Pet News & Entertainment

Breaking mews! Keep up-to-date on recent adoption stories, celebrity pets, and unique animals across the country that'll give you all the warm and fuzzies.

Most Recent

Three Cheers for Sarge! Pup Is Finally Adopted After 628 Days in a Shelter

Three Cheers for Sarge! Pup Is Finally Adopted After 628 Days in a Shelter

This well-deserving pup finds a new home after nearly 2 years in a shelter.
Soccer Player Adopts Dog Whose Adorable Antics Interrupted Match

Soccer Player Adopts Dog Whose Adorable Antics Interrupted Match

Raul Castro says he'll adopt the pup when he returns to Bolivia’s capital.
German Shepherd Reunites with Family After Spending 19 Days Lost in Oregon Wilderness

German Shepherd Reunites with Family After Spending 19 Days Lost in Oregon Wilderness

Max’s story is an incredible tale of survival and the kindness of strangers.
Adorable Golden Retriever Takes Cat On a Sleigh Ride Through the Snow

Adorable Golden Retriever Takes Cat On a Sleigh Ride Through the Snow

Fighting like cats and dogs? Snowball fighting, maybe.
Golden Retriever Saved From Icy Pond in Dramatic Rescue Caught on Video

Golden Retriever Saved From Icy Pond in Dramatic Rescue Caught on Video

This was a terrifyingly close call.
Sportmix Dog Food Recalled after 28 Dog Deaths, Sickness Linked to Product

Sportmix Dog Food Recalled after 28 Dog Deaths, Sickness Linked to Product

Here’s how to find out if your dog’s or cat’s food is affected.

More Pet News & Entertainment

16 Silly Pets Who Made 2020 Not So Awful

16 Silly Pets Who Made 2020 Not So Awful

Let’s forget 2020—except for these pets.
Athena the Golden Lab’s Inspiring Journey Led Her to a New Country, a New Leg, and a New Forever Family

Athena the Golden Lab’s Inspiring Journey Led Her to a New Country, a New Leg, and a New Forever Family

Her story is one of resilience, hope, and new beginnings.
5 Hero Pets Who Saved Us in 2020

5 Hero Pets Who Saved Us in 2020

Cats Who Made Us Laugh the Hardest in a Crazy, Terrible Year

Cats Who Made Us Laugh the Hardest in a Crazy, Terrible Year

Bystander Walks on Ice to Rescue Dog from Frigid Lake; Family Finds Out on Facebook

Bystander Walks on Ice to Rescue Dog from Frigid Lake; Family Finds Out on Facebook

Elsa Spent the Last 3 Christmases in an Animal Shelter. Now She’s Finally Found Her Forever Home

Elsa Spent the Last 3 Christmases in an Animal Shelter. Now She’s Finally Found Her Forever Home

Homeless Man Rescues Every Animal in Atlanta Shelter After Fire Broke Out, Including 10 Cats and 6 Dogs

"God put me there to save those animals," Keith Walker said of his heroic action earlier this month

All Pet News & Entertainment

Meet Normer Adams, the Hero Tree Climber Behind ‘Cat Man Do’ Cat Rescue in Georgia

Meet Normer Adams, the Hero Tree Climber Behind ‘Cat Man Do’ Cat Rescue in Georgia

Atlanta-Area Kitties Will Have a Warmer Winter Thanks To Kindness of Boy Scout

Atlanta-Area Kitties Will Have a Warmer Winter Thanks To Kindness of Boy Scout

Steve Greig Continues to Adopt Unwanted Senior Dogs and Farm Animals, Even During the Pandemic

Steve Greig Continues to Adopt Unwanted Senior Dogs and Farm Animals, Even During the Pandemic

After Surviving Being Shot and Hit By a Car, Sweet Retriever Puppy Finally Finds Sanctuary At Her Forever Home

After Surviving Being Shot and Hit By a Car, Sweet Retriever Puppy Finally Finds Sanctuary At Her Forever Home

Police Officer Covers Adoption Fees for the 3 Dogs Left at Shelter Ahead of Christmas

Police Officer Covers Adoption Fees for the 3 Dogs Left at Shelter Ahead of Christmas

‘Pretty Magical’: Corgi Nurses Lab Pups After Their Mom Dies

‘Pretty Magical’: Corgi Nurses Lab Pups After Their Mom Dies

Binge-Worthy Pet Movies, TV Shows of 2020 to Add To Your Watch List

Binge-Worthy Pet Movies, TV Shows of 2020 to Add To Your Watch List

Christmas Canine! Beagle Mix Spends His First Holiday with New Family After Living in Outdoor Pen for 3 Years: Watch

Beagle Mix Spends His First Christmas with New Family After Living in Outdoor Pen for 3 Years

Fern the Cross-Eyed Black Cat Finds Her 'Soulmate' in Adoptive Fur Family

Fern the Cross-Eyed Black Cat Finds Her 'Soulmate' in Adoptive Fur Family

The Most Heartwarming Celebrity Pet Adoptions of 2020

The Most Heartwarming Celebrity Pet Adoptions of 2020

Jenny McCarthy Mourns the Death of Her Dog: 'She Was Like a Daughter to Me'

Jenny McCarthy Mourns the Death of Her Dog: 'She Was Like a Daughter to Me'

Deaf Rescue Dog Adopted by Speech Pathologist Is Learning Commands in Sign Language

Deaf Rescue Dog Adopted by Speech Pathologist Is Learning Commands in Sign Language

Bonded Shelter Dogs Have Hotel Sleepover in Matching Pajamas to Attract Potential Adopters

Bonded Shelter Dogs Have Hotel Sleepover in Matching Pajamas to Attract Potential Adopters

No More Excuses! Security Footage Captures Family Dogs Eating Kid's Homework

No More Excuses! Security Footage Captures Family Dogs Eating Kid's Homework

Capone the Black Lab Mix Adopted After More Than 1,134 Days at Shelter

Capone the Black Lab Mix Adopted After More Than 1,134 Days at Shelter

Beachgoer Frantically Searches for Dog Submerged in Several Feet of Sea Foam

Beachgoer Frantically Searches for Dog Submerged in Several Feet of Sea Foam

Phelan the Rescue Dog Wins AKC Fast CAT Invitational With Blistering Speed

Phelan the Rescue Dog Wins AKC Fast CAT Invitational With Blistering Speed

Rescue Dog Embraces Howl-iday Season by Making Snow Angels

Rescue Dog Embraces Howl-iday Season by Making Snow Angels

Video Shows Dramatic Moment When Firefighters Rescue Dog Who’d Fallen 20 Feet

Video Shows Dramatic Moment When Firefighters Rescue Dog Who’d Fallen 20 Feet

Tonka the Pit Bull Adopted After 216 Days, Just in Time to Spend Holidays with His New Family

Tonka the Pit Bull Adopted After 216 Days, Just in Time to Spend Holidays with His New Family

Lisa Vanderpump Mourns the Death of Her 'Beloved' Dog Giggy: 'We Are Devastated'

Lisa Vanderpump Mourns the Death of Her 'Beloved' Dog Giggy: 'We Are Devastated'

Shelter Jumps on Monolith Trend To Help Pets Find Their Forever Home

Shelter Jumps on Monolith Trend To Help Pets Find Their Forever Home

‘Muttcracker’ Photo Project Brings Adoptable Pets On A Magical Journey Just in Time for the Holidays

‘Muttcracker’ Photo Project Brings Adoptable Pets On A Magical Journey Just in Time for the Holidays

Watch This Sweet Therapy Dog Help Special-Needs Students Transition Back To School

Watch This Sweet Therapy Dog Help Special-Needs Students Transition Back To School

Très Triste! YouTube Film Star Henri, le Chat Noir, Has Died

Très Triste! YouTube Film Star Henri, le Chat Noir, Has Died

Load More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.dailypaws.com