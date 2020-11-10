His approach to connecting with pet owners might look a little different than most veterinarians—he's not one to shy away from a silly dance or donning a cowboy hat—but Hunter Finn, DVM is mastering an unexpected new platform from which to give pet health advice: TikTok.

A New Approach to Veterinary Care

Finn, 27, joined TikTok after a YouTuber friend told him about the app. The vet had been posting content to his Instagram account, but said he was tired of the stress that went into posting engaging content. TikTok offered a new way to share advice and fun videos with pet owners outside of the people and pets who he interacts with as patients. He was excited about joining a new platform where no one knew who he was and there were no expectations.

“I started posting some of the answers I give my actual clients and I didn’t realize how many people had these same questions and didn’t have anyone to get answers from,” he says.

But it’s not just advice that he shares with followers. Finn also posts lighthearted content related to pets. “I like to make jokes about things that happen in my everyday life, especially in a hospital setting or things that veterinary professionals can relate to,” he says. Finn has posted hilarious videos about sharing diagnoses with clients and having puppies in for their first visit.

“It's a good outlet for me after work,” Finn says.

Finn says a video he posted in May—discussing five toxic things your pet shouldn’t eat—was his first official viral post. “I woke up and it had 3 million views,” he says. “I had never seen notifications like that.”

The ability to reach so many people is one of several things Finn appreciates about sharing content on the social media app. “I can reach more people with one TikTok post than I possibly could on my busiest day of work,” he says.

Navigating His Newfound Fame

Because of Finn’s large social media following (he has over 1.3 million fans on TikTok and 220 thousand followers on Instagram), many of his fans now want him as their vet. While Finn is extremely appreciative of this response, there are only so many hours in the day for him to see patients in-person, and unfortunately, he just can't get to all the requests.

“I do the best that I can and I think I do a great job, but a lot of these people come from doctors that have done fantastic work but just might not present it in the most fun way,” he says.

Finn has found that people enjoy and understand pet content more when it’s presented as entertainment. Although there are many other veterinarians on TikTok, few of them are willing to try out the TikTok dance trends or be a little silly like Finn does in some of his videos. “I think people like to see other people who are seen as extremely professional getting outside of their comfort zone,” he says.

What's Next for Dr. Finn?

Our favorite TikTok superstar says he's most excited about creating preventative healthcare content. He regularly posts videos about things that cause certain illnesses in pets, like pancreatitis and diabetes. “If I can prevent just one pet from going through that, then the whole TikTok is worth it,” he says.

Image zoom Dr. Hunter Finn and dog Asher. | Credit: Courtesy of Dr. Hunter Finn

Finn’s own pets—dogs Asher, Sadie, and Rugby—also regularly star in his TikTok videos. Asher is a 5-year-old mixed breed who stole his heart when he became part of his fur family. “I know you’re not supposed to have favorites, but he’s definitely my chosen one,” Finn says. Finn took in Sadie, an approximately 12-year-old black Labrador retriever, and Rugby, a 3-year-old Maltipoo, after relatives passed away.

Finn says he plans to continue doing whatever helps him do the most good (as both a general practitioner and a content creator). “I am still young, but I’m taking what I know and trying to reach as many people and pets as I can with it,” he says.