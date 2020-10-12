Vet techs are like the nurses of the animal world—assisting veterinarians with all kinds of tasks. Let’s take a moment of appreciation for all the little things our vet techs do for us and our precious fur babies.

Who always helps your pet feel safe while getting poked and prodded during their vet visit? The vet tech! Whether your favorite veterinary staff member is a CVT (Certified Veterinary Technician), RVT (Registered Veterinary Technician), or an LVT (Licensed Veterinary Technician), these wonderful folks go out of their way to make their pet patients and accompanying humans feel cared for and heard. Not to mention doing all the dirty work and tough grooming stuff!

In honor of National Veterinarian Technician Week this October 12-18, it's time we show the unsung heroes of the vet world how much we love them. Read on for nine reasons these special staff are some of our favorite people.

They Take Care of the Trickiest Grooming Tasks

You know those frustrating grooming tasks you struggle with on your own? (Ahem, we're looking directly at you, anal gland expression.) Some pets don't take well to nail trims at home, or splish and splash too much to get bathed in the bathroom. Thankfully, vet techs have the training and skills needed to get the job done. And they do it so well, it's a win-win for pets and pet parents alike.

They Love Your Pets Like Their Own

A great vet tech doesn't hesitate to snuggle with an animal, hold them, or hand-feed them. Whatever they need to do to love and care for your dog or cat (or bird, hamster, or horse!), vet techs are up for the challenge, and do to help your pet feel more comfortable during vet visits.

They're the Ultimate "Jack of all Trades"

Your vet tech does quite a bit of work! From initial exams, medications and vaccines, specimen collections, emergency first aid, X-rays, and surgical procedure prep—the work of a vet tech is wide and varies by each animal's needs. Not to mention the work vet techs do outside of animals hospitals and veterinary clinics. Vet techs also work in wildlife care facilities, at animal rescue organizations, and even zoos and universities.

To a Vet Tech, It's Always Personal

Simply put, vet techs love animals. They've been trained to help veterinarians with all kinds of tasks, but at the heart of every vet tech is a true animal lover, an advocate in the exam room who helps you feel heard and makes your pet feel more comfortable.

Vet Techs Never Stop Improving

Continued education is very important to veterinary technicians so they're able to provide the best care. Some even pursue specialties, and can fine-tune their pet care skills in fields like dentistry, anesthesia, internal medicine, emergency care, behavior, and nutrition.

They're Compassionate Companions

Because vet techs are a part of every procedure or surgery, they keep your dog or cat company every step of the way. And since vet visits can be stressful for some dogs and cats, it's usually the vet tech who's tasked with helping keep them calm during their visit.

They're a Wealth of Information

Whether it's over the phone or during a visit, vet techs are there to help! As seen on the ASPCA's Vet Tech Corner resource library, licensed vet techs can answer all kinds of health, grooming, and toxicology questions. From big issues to small, vet techs can offer information that helps pet owners give our animals what they need to live their healthiest, happiest lives.

Vet Techs Are the Unsung Heroes of the Animal World

A vet tech's job isn't easy, but we're so thankful they do it. These devoted, selfless staffers usually have their own family of fur babies, and it shows. Every extra treat, calming voice, and soothing snuggle with your dog or cat is proof of how they go the extra mile for pets and their humans.

They've Created Careers Out of Helping Heal Animals and Teach Humans

They're the first person you speak to in the exam room, and the one who cleans up after you leave. They work with animals small and large, showing love and care to every pet parent who walks through their clinic door. But just as much as vet techs care about your pets, they care about you! They're a resource available to help answer questions and offer comfort during difficult times.