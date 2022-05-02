The Scoop for New Pet Parents

Calling all new pet parents! We know bringing home a new furry family member can be a bit of a hairy situation—here's everything you need to know and buy to seamlessly transition into your new pet parent status.

All the Gear a New Pet Parent Needs

The Definitive Guide to Puppy Supplies: Everything You Need to Give Your New Pet a Warm Welcome
Toys, treats, training pads, and a few other things you might not have considered.
How to Choose the Best Puppy Food and Treats, According to a Vet
With so many puppy food options out there, here’s what you need to know about picking the right one for your pup—plus a few we think he might enjoy.
15 Dog Beds to Keep Any Kind of Pup Comfortable
Even the pickiest dog can find one that fits their preferences out of these 15 top-rated dog beds.
The 9 Best Dog Dental Chews, According to Veterinarians and Pet Pros
Though they won’t replace a good tooth brushing session, these treats come close.
14 Nearly Indestructible Dog Toys for Enthusiastic Chewers of All Sizes
If your dog has a knack for destroying whatever plaything you provide—be it plush, plastic, or rope—try one of these heavy-duty picks that get top marks from dog owners.
Automatic Dog Feeders That Make Mealtime Easier Than Ever
Feed your precious pooch on time, every single time, with the help of one of these ten automatic dog feeders.
You Can Never Have Too Much Pet Gear

10 Essential Cat Grooming Supplies, According to a Veterinarian
Make routine grooming a more enjoyable experience for you—and your cat!
The 10 Best Kitten Teething Toys, Plus Expert Advice on Choosing the Right Ones
The kitten teething stage can be challenging, but we’ve got the kitten teething toys to help this phase go more smoothly—both for you and for your furry little friend.
9 Custom Cat Collars for Your One-of-a-Kind Feline
8 Dust-Free Cat Litters for a Healthier Home
The 12 Best Cat Window Perches For Every Type of Kitty Loaf
Here Are 17 of the Best Cat Toys Money Can Buy
