These cities lead the pack in providing a great quality of life for urban dogs and the people who love and care for them.

The Most Dog-Friendly Cities in the World

Beach swims and woodsy walks. Snuggles by brewery firepits. Salon manicures and blowouts. Boutique shopping sprees for custom-fit fashions. Train travel, sailing, surfing, wine tastings.

Oh, to be a city dog!

These are some of the experiences urban dogs enjoy every day in Daily Paws' favorite dog-friendly cities worldwide. While each city has its own rules and regulations regarding dog life, generally speaking, our picks share these standards:

• Restaurants, cafes, and bars welcome dogs in outdoor seating areas, a pawful allow them indoors. Call and check establishments' websites.

• Dogs are not allowed in food stores and outdoor markets.

• On public transportation, small dogs in carriers travel free. Large dogs must wear muzzles, be leashed, and have a ticket to ride (usually half-priced or child's fare). Some cities don't allow dog travel during rush hours or on regional trains. Check transit websites for details.

Here are our picks of cities considered a dog's best friend.

Portland, Oregon, USA

Barks and brews, that's Portland—the eco-conscious city with the most off-leash dog parks and breweries per capita in the United States.

Dogs can run trails in Forest Park and then hang out at Hillsdale Brewery and StormBreaker Brewing.

Willamette Valley wineries encourage patrons to bring dogs. Keeler Estate's Pinot & Puppies club membership includes organic treats and vineyard playdates.

Paris, France

The city of love's affection for its 300,000 dogs has few bounds.

Chiens (that's French for "dogs") frequent outdoor cafés and restaurants, ride public transportation, and enjoy canine chauffeur services. Leashed dogs walk in parks sans playgrounds. Dogs cannot enter museums, food markets, and major attractions.

Pooch-watching is a Parisian pastime. Salon-coiffed pups strut sidewalks flaunting fashions from bark boutiques such as Moustaches, Petochic, Two Tails, and Dog in the City.

Rome, Italy

Roman dogs are always on holiday pouncing into fountains, roaming archaeological sites, traveling by train, and going to the beach.

The Spanish Steps, Villa Borghese gardens, and Tiber River banks are pleasant leashed strolls. Off-leash, dogs dash around Circus Maximus, an ancient chariot racing stadium. Restaurants allow dogs in outdoor seating areas.

On the seashore, Bau Beach charges an entrance fee covering the dog's umbrella, water, and treats.

Seattle, Washington, USA

Seattle's 153,000 dog residents still outnumber kiddos.

Indoor-outdoor Dogwood Play Park serves beer and Seattle Barkery dog treats. Their bakery truck visits dog parks. Locals call nearby Redmond's Marymoor Park "Doggy Disneyland" for its woodsy trails and swimming beaches.

Toronto, Canada

Toronto dogs are party animals.The city's bi-annual Woofstock—North America's largest outdoor dog festival attracting 150,000 dogs, 200,000 people, and pet exhibitors—celebrates canine culture through pet talent shows, contests, music, and fashion parades. Year-round, Toronto dogs socialize at more than 70 off-leash areas. Count on swim pawties at harbor-front Cherry Beach.

New York City, New York, USA

New York City loves dogs. A statue of Alaskan sled dog Balto graces Central Park. Battery Park's Sirius Dog Run is named after an NYPD dog killed during 9/11 search and rescue operations.

Dogs sit—some dine—at many restaurants' outdoor areas. At Wilson NYC, they woof down steaks. Shake Shack serves pooch-inis.

Melbourne, Australia

Down under dogs love living in Melbourne.

Best leashed strolls are the Royal Botanic Gardens Victoria and World Heritage Site, Carlton Gardens. Gourmet Pawprints hosts dog-centric neighborhood walking tours, Yarra River cruises, and winery tasting tours.

Brighton, Altona, St. Kilda, Port Phillip Bay, and Cyril Curtain Reserve dog beaches have seasonal hours. Southbank restaurants and Chapel Street shops welcome dogs. Pups ride metropolitan trains.

Indianapolis, Indiana, USA

Take it from Trip (Butler University's bulldog mascot), Indy is a dog's dream town.

Dogs exercise at Eagle Creek Park's lakeside trails and sprawling off-leash spaces. Trip's choice walk: Central Canal Towpath.

Huntington Beach, California, USA

Dogs chill at Surf City Dog Spaw, and snack on Top Dog Barkery's pup pastries.

Fred's Mexican Café hosts Monday Doggie Date Night. Sandy's Beach Shack serves dogs grilled meat. Sit Stay Café is a mile from Dog Beach.

Santa Barbara, California, USA

Canines live the California dream in this sunny Central Coast town.

Dog-friendly restaurants, brewpubs, and wineries abound in Funk Zone arts district. Spa resort Camp Canine charm schools pups at "Coffee Shop Dog" training.

Denver, Colorado, USA

Dogs live it up in the Mile High City.

Geneva, Switzerland

A bark out to the Swiss for animal welfare laws.

Pet parents must apply for a license documenting their dog's health and are required to pass dog-owner behavioral training.