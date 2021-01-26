The Most Dog-Friendly Cities in the World
Oh, to be a city dog!
These are some of the experiences urban dogs enjoy every day in Daily Paws’ favorite dog-friendly cities worldwide.
While each city has its own rules and regulations regarding dog life, generally speaking, our picks share these standards:
• Restaurants, cafes, and bars welcome dogs in outdoor seating areas, a pawful allow them indoors. Call and check establishments’ websites.
• Dogs are not allowed in food stores and outdoor markets.
• On public transportation, small dogs in carriers travel free. Large dogs must wear muzzles, be leashed, and have a ticket to ride (usually half-priced or child’s fare). Some cities don’t allow dog travel during rush hours or on regional trains. Check transit websites for details.
Here are our picks of cities considered a dog’s best friend.
Portland, Oregon, USA
Barks and brews, that’s Portland—the eco-conscious city with the most off-leash dog parks and breweries per capita in the United States.
Dogs can run trails in Forest Park and then hang out at Hillsdale Brewery and StormBreaker Brewing.
Willamette Valley wineries encourage patrons to bring dogs. Keller Estate’s Pinot & Puppies club membership includes organic treats and vineyard playdates.
Paris, France
The city of love’s affection for its 300,000 dogs has few bounds.
Chiens (that’s French for “dogs”) frequent outdoor cafés and restaurants, ride public transportation, and enjoy canine chauffeur services. Leashed dogs walk in parks sans playgrounds. Dogs cannot enter museums, food markets, and major attractions.
Pooch-watching is a Parisian pastime. Salon-coiffed pups strut sidewalks flaunting fashions from bark boutiques such as Moustaches, Petochic, Two Tails, and Dog in the City.
Rome, Italy
Roman dogs are always on holiday pouncing into fountains, roaming archaeological sites, traveling by train, and going to the beach.
The Spanish Steps, Villa Borghese gardens, and Tiber River banks are pleasant leashed strolls. Off-leash, dogs dash around Circus Maximus, an ancient chariot racing stadium. Restaurants allow dogs in outdoor seating areas.
On the seashore, Bau Beach charges an entrance fee covering the dog’s umbrella, water, and treats.
Seattle, Washington, USA
Seattle’s 153,000 dog residents still outnumber kiddos.
Tails wag at 14 off-leash dog parks. Warren G. Magnuson Off-Leash Dog Area encompasses Lake Washington’s shores. Olympic Sculpture Park and Myrtle Edwards Park leashed walks promise Elliott Bay views. Dogs ride public transportation.
Indoor-outdoor Dogwood Play Park serves beer and Seattle Barkery dog treats. Their bakery truck visits dog parks. Locals call nearby Redmond’s Marymoor Park “Doggy Disneyland” for its woodsy trails and swimming beaches.
Toronto, Canada
Toronto dogs are party animals.The city’s bi-annual Woofstock—North America’s largest outdoor dog festival attracting 150,000 dogs, 200,000 people, and pet exhibitors—celebrates canine culture through pet talent shows, contests, music, and fashion parades. Year-round, Toronto dogs socialize at more than 70 off-leash areas. Count on swim pawties at harbor-front Cherry Beach.
New York City, New York, USA
New York City loves dogs. A statue of Alaskan sled dog Balto graces Central Park. Battery Park’s Sirius Dog Run is named after the NYPD dog killed during 9-11 search and rescue operations.
Specialty shops such as Canine Styles, Wagwear, and Dog & Co. coif and dress pups to the ca-nines. Costumed dogs strut their stuff in the popular Tompkins Square Halloween Dog Parade.
Dogs sit—some dine—at many restaurants’ outdoor areas. At Wilson NYC, they woof down steaks. Shake Shack serves pooch-inis.
Melbourne, Australia
Down under dogs love living in Melbourne.
Best leashed strolls are the Royal Botanic Gardens Victoria and World Heritage Site, Carlton Gardens. Gourmet Pawprints hosts dog-centric neighborhood walking tours, Yarra River cruises, and winery tasting tours.
Brighton, Altona, St. Kilda, Port Phillip Bay, and Cyril Curtain Reserve dog beaches have seasonal hours. Southbank restaurants and Chapel Street shops welcome dogs. Pups ride metropolitan trains.
Indianapolis, Indiana, USA
Take it from Trip (Butler University’s bulldog mascot), Indy is a dog’s dream town.
Chow-down choices come from Three Dog Bakery, City Dogs Grocery, Petite Chou Bistro’s menu, and roving Bark Truck.
Dogs exercise at Eagle Creek Park’s lakeside trails and sprawling off-leash spaces. Trip’s choice walk: Central Canal Towpath.
Huntington Beach, California, USA
Rad dogs hang in Surf City USA riding waves and fetching Frisbees on Huntington Dog Beach, site of the pawsome Surf City Surf Dog ComPETition.
Dogs chill at Surf City Dog Spaw, and snack on Top Dog Barkery’s pup pastries.
Fred’s Mexican Café hosts Monday Doggie Date Night. Sandy’s Beach Shack serves dogs grilled meat. Sit Stay Café is a mile from Dog Beach.
Santa Barbara, California, USA
Canines live the California dream in this sunny Central Coast town.
Dogs chase waves leash-free at Arroyo Burro Beach and Shoreline Park, hike bluff-tops at Douglas Family Preserve, and sail aboard Sunset Kidd yacht.
Dog-friendly restaurants, brewpubs, and wineries abound in Funk Zone arts district. Spa resort Camp Canine charm schools pups at “Coffee Shop Dog” training.
Denver, Colorado, USA
Dogs live it up in the Mile High City.
Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard and Ugly Dog Sports Cafe serve dogs pupsicles, custard, bacon, and burger patties.
Pooches sit around fire pits at Great Divide and Blue Moon Breweries. The Watering Bowl and Romero’s K9 Club & Tap House are dog park taverns.
Denver dogs love walks around Washington Park, Confluence Park, and leash-free zones in Sloan’s Lake Park and Cherry Creek State Park.
Geneva, Switzerland
A bark out to the Swiss for animal welfare laws.
Pet parents must apply for a license documenting their dog’s health and are required to pass dog-owner behavioral training.
Geneva’s leash-free green spaces flank the Rhone River. Pups ride trains and Lake Geneva’s public ferries servicing shoreline cities in Switzerland and France. So, these dogs are multi-barkal.