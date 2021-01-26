Barks and brews, that’s Portland—the eco-conscious city with the most off-leash dog parks and breweries per capita in the United States.

Dogs can run trails in Forest Park and then hang out at Hillsdale Brewery and StormBreaker Brewing.

Willamette Valley wineries encourage patrons to bring dogs. Keller Estate’s Pinot & Puppies club membership includes organic treats and vineyard playdates.