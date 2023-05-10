Never Leave Your Furry Friend Behind With These Pet Transportation Services

Best for Layovers: Airpets International

Key Specs

Starting price: $1,000

$1,000 Operates in: 50 states

50 states Type of transport offered: Ground and air

Pros & Cons

Pros

Offers pet lodging for layovers during long-distance trips

Has a personalized pet nanny service

Over 30 years of experience with a variety of household pets (dogs, reptiles, etc.)

Cons

Must request an estimate to access pricing

Why We Chose It

Even the most well-thought-out travel plans can go awry, especially when layovers are involved. However, Airpets International addresses this issue by offering a comprehensive destination service that includes pet lodging for any overnight layovers that may pop up unexpectedly during air travel. This means you don't have to worry about trying to coordinate with various hotels or the service itself to figure out where your pet is going to stay during your layover.

Airpets International also offers many different services to ensure your pet will be as comfortable as possible. Ground transportation is door-to-door, meaning Airpets International's pet experts will be with your pet from pickup to drop-off. For air transport, TSA-certified specialists work with every major airline to ensure your furry friend's flight is pet-friendly and climate-controlled. The service's departure and destination benefits are also incredibly comprehensive, helping you secure the correct documents for travel, airport check-in, grooming, and more. The only downside is that the service doesn't provide instant quotes when requesting an estimate.