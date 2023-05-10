Never Leave Your Furry Friend Behind With These Pet Transportation Services
Whether you're moving across the country or the world, figuring out how to get your pet from point A to point B can be a challenge. Thankfully, there are many pet transportation services whose mission it is to safely deliver your furry friend to wherever you're going. Some even offer luxury services like travel insurance or the ability to transport your pet via private jet.
It can be daunting to choose a pet transportation service, especially since you're trusting a company with your pet's well-being. Unfortunately, there are many scam companies that do not have you or your pet's best interests in mind. To avoid any mishaps, we gathered a handful of trusted pet transportation services that are recognized by the United States Department of Agriculture for their work.
Best Pet Transportation Services of 2022
- Best for Layovers: Airpets International
- Best for Multiple Quotes: CitizenShipper
- Best International Pet Transport: Air Animal
- Best Ground Transport Service: Royal Paws
- Best Pet Protection Coverage: Starwood Pet Travel
- Best Multi-Pet Discount: Happy Tails Travel, Inc.
- Best Luxury Service Options: Blue Collar Pet Transport
Best for Layovers: Airpets International
Key Specs
- Starting price: $1,000
- Operates in: 50 states
- Type of transport offered: Ground and air
Pros & Cons
Pros
- Offers pet lodging for layovers during long-distance trips
- Has a personalized pet nanny service
- Over 30 years of experience with a variety of household pets (dogs, reptiles, etc.)
Cons
- Must request an estimate to access pricing
Why We Chose It
Even the most well-thought-out travel plans can go awry, especially when layovers are involved. However, Airpets International addresses this issue by offering a comprehensive destination service that includes pet lodging for any overnight layovers that may pop up unexpectedly during air travel. This means you don't have to worry about trying to coordinate with various hotels or the service itself to figure out where your pet is going to stay during your layover.
Airpets International also offers many different services to ensure your pet will be as comfortable as possible. Ground transportation is door-to-door, meaning Airpets International's pet experts will be with your pet from pickup to drop-off. For air transport, TSA-certified specialists work with every major airline to ensure your furry friend's flight is pet-friendly and climate-controlled. The service's departure and destination benefits are also incredibly comprehensive, helping you secure the correct documents for travel, airport check-in, grooming, and more. The only downside is that the service doesn't provide instant quotes when requesting an estimate.
Best for Multiple Quotes: CitizenShipper
Key Specs
- Starting price: Will vary
- Operates in: 50 states
- Type of transport offered: Ground
Pros & Cons
Pros
- Receive multiple quotes within minutes of submitting request
- You have the ability to choose a driver
- Offers $1,000 pet protection plan and 24/7 Televet care
Cons
- Pricing can be unpredictable
Why We Chose It
CitizenShipper puts pet owners in control when it comes to their pet transportation needs. To start, you'll simply fill out a short form that includes your pet's weight, your location, and your ideal time frame, and click submit. After completing this step, you'll receive bids within minutes from a variety of transporters. Once you find a driver that works best for you, simply accept their bid and start the countdown to your pet's road trip.
Once your listing is live, you'll receive a wide array of offers and the ability to chat with potential drivers before accepting an offer. You can even specify the need for your pet to be transported alone with no other pets in the vehicle. Drivers also complete background checks and have visible reviews, giving you peace of mind prior to booking. Each pet transportation trip also includes $1,000 in Pet Protection Coverage and 24/7 access to Televet services in the event the unexpected occurs in transit. The major drawback with this service, though, is its unpredictability since prices can vary depending on the driver.
Best International Pet Transport: Air Animal
Key Specs
- Starting price: $1,100
- Operates in: 50 states
- Type of transport offered: Ground and air
Pros & Cons
Pros
- Services are offered in more than 165 countries
- Clients are assigned a dedicated pet move manager
- Offers multiple service options like pet lounges, door-to-door pickup, and more
Cons
- Doesn't reimburse you if flights are canceled
Why We Chose It
Air Animal operates in over 165 countries and has been flying pets across the world for over 40 years. The company's specialists are also knowledgeable about the pet travel requirements in each country it services, providing owners like you with realistic lead times and accurate pricing estimates based on your destination. They also assign a dedicated pet move manager to your case to assist you throughout the move of your furry friend.
Air Animal also offers a variety of service options for you to choose from, based on your needs. You can choose to have your pet moved door-to-door, arrange to pick them up at the closest airport, or simply rely on Air Animal to help you obtain your pet's international health certificates before they fly. Your pet can also fly in luxury as the service also connects with airlines that have pet lounges available for use. Just bear in mind that if your flight gets canceled, you won't get reimbursed for any money that you spent on the service.
Best Ground Transport Service: Royal Paws
Key Specs
- Starting price: Will vary
- Operates in: 49 states
- Type of transport offered: Ground
Pros & Cons
Pros
- Can use your own vehicle for transportation
- Provides text, photo, and video updates throughout the ride
- Pets always ride solo
Cons
- Only accepts trips that are 500+ miles
Why We Chose It
Royal Paws operates across 49 U.S. states and offers excellent ground transport service for your pet. With Royal Paws, you can count on a team of two dedicated drivers to deliver professional door-to-door service, prioritizing the needs of your pet every single mile. Each private ground transport includes exercise breaks, direct trips, and comfortable bedding. To top it all off, all pets also travel solo—no cramped rides here!
Throughout the trip, drivers will provide you with text, photo, and video updates as often as you like so you can check in on your pet throughout their journey. To make your pet even more comfortable for their journey, the service also allows clients to use their own personal vehicles for transportation. Not only will your pet arrive safe and sound, but so will your vehicle, knocking an extra moving task off your list! Do note, however, that the service only accepts trips that are 500+ miles—no short-distance services here.
Best Pet Protection Coverage: Starwood Pet Travel
Key Specs
- Starting price: Will vary
- Operates in: 50 states
- Type of transport offered: Ground and air
Pros & Cons
Pros
- Offers veterinary, cancelation, and trip interruption coverage
- Company is endorsed by the USDA
- Has connections with veterinary clinics across the U.S.
Cons
- All coverage plans cost extra
Why We Chose It
There's nothing unusual about having reservations about using a pet transportation service for the first time. Starwood Pet Travel's Pet Protection Plan is designed to put your mind at ease thanks to its comprehensive pet protection plans that covers veterinary emergencies (up to $2,500), along with trip interruptions (up to $1,500), and cancellations (up to $4,000). Additionally, the service is also endorsed by the USDA when it comes to pet travel, making it a verified and qualified service for any pet transportation needs.
The Pet Protection Plan can be added to any of Starwood Pet Travel's transport services, which include both ground and air transport in the U.S. and air transport internationally. However, you will have to pay extra for any of these services, as these are complementary to the actual transportation itself. Despite this drawback, you can trust Starwood Pet Travel's network of 100+ professionals who have relationships with veterinary clinics across the U.S. in case anything happens in transit.
Best Multi-Pet Discount: Happy Tails Travel, Inc.
Key Specs
- Starting price: $300
- Operates in: 50 states
- Type of transport offered: Ground and air
Pros & Cons
Pros
- Offers reduced prices for multiple pets
- Hires an extra handler for 3+ pets
- Registered with the USDA to ensure reliability
Cons
- Doesn't provide pet transportation on weekends
Why We Chose It
Happy Tails Travel, Inc. welcomes the opportunity to transport your entire fur family to your final destination. In fact, the company has made your decision as easy as possible, providing flat rates and discounts for additional pets. Moreover, if you're transporting three or more pets, Happy Tails Travel, Inc. dispatches a second handler to further offer assistance. Whether via ground or air, Happy Tails Travel, Inc. can handle virtually all details regarding your pets' travel, including the booking of airfare on behalf of your pets.
Plans can change, and Happy Tails Travel, Inc. also knows this, so it offers flexible rebooking options if you need to postpone your pets' trip. In most cases, you can extend your service agreement for six months from the date you signed your contract. Estimates are available online, but you can get a customized quote by submitting their web form. Be aware, however, that the company doesn't offer transportation services on weekends.
Best Luxury Service Options: Blue Collar Pet Transport
Key Specs
- Starting price: $1,150
- Operates in: 50 states
- Type of transport offered: Ground and air
Pros & Cons
Pros
- Offers a private jet service for your pet
- Assigns a flight nanny to any pets under 20 pounds
- Trip coverage is included in transportation price
Cons
- Only available for domestic trips
Why We Chose It
Your pets deserve a high-quality trip, whether they are going to fly or ride in style. Blue Collar Pet Transport offers some of the best luxury service options in the business, including the ability to fly your pet directly to your destination via a private jet. But even for more economical options like Shared Ride, your pets will still receive the highest level of care with regular kennel cleaning and feeding schedules, bathroom breaks, and more.
Blue Collar Pet Transport enhances each trip by offering travel coverage free of charge as well as 24/7 tracking services so you can monitor your pet every step of the way. And if your pet is flying in the cabin, Blue Collar Pet Transport will assign a Flight Nanny to make sure they have at least one buddy at 10,000 feet. Quotes and prices will vary depending on what services you opt in for, but something else to remember is that the service is restricted to domestic trips only.
Frequently Asked Questions
What Is the Cheapest Way to Ship a Pet?
The cheapest way to ship your pet is to transport them yourself using your own vehicle. By doing this, you'll essentially avoid spending any money on a pet transportation service. But if driving your pet yourself isn't an option, opting for a pet transportation service's basic offerings without any bells and whistles can help keep your costs low.
Is It Safe to Ship Pets in a Plane's Cargo Hold?
While some pets travel just fine in cargo holds, it's still a good idea to either opt for a less stressful form of transportation or just leave them with a sitter if you're going on vacation or a quick trip. Generally, transporting your pet in a plane's cargo hold is risky business, as this puts them in a potentially deadly situation if the temperature ends up becoming too hot or cold during transit.