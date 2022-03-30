12 Pet-Friendly Cabins For Outdoor Adventures With Your Best Friend

If there's one love you and your doggo share (besides each other) it's the great outdoors. Fresh air, scenic views, a big 'ole blue sky—and plenty of room to roam. As you think about your upcoming travel plans, you may consider going off the beaten path, disconnecting, and renting a pet-friendly cabin. Whether it's just you and Fido, or your whole family, these charming rustic abodes offer you one-on-one time with Mother Nature, nearby hiking, fishing holes, and more ways to relax.

Elk Spring Resorts in Gatlinburg, Tenn.

The best part about this Southern town is it has a bit of everything. You can easily explore shops and restaurants downtown if you'd like or spend your whole vacation tucked away in a cozy cabin, savoring views of the Smoky Mountains. Elk Spring Resorts offers "Rascal Retreats" that allow your four-legged bestie to join you on your adventure. Book the Bear Creek cabin, where you (and your squirrel-obsessed dog) can admire the surrounding nature with 20-foot windows. There's also a wrap-around porch that's great for morning coffee and naps in the sun. As a bonus, it's creekside (hence the name), so if your floof enjoys water, they'll love to splash in the mountain stream.

Heart's Desire Cabin in Pigeon Forge, Tenn.

Another Smoky Mountain gem, Pigeon Forge is a rustic destination for nature lovers. It's close to boutiques and eateries, not to mention zip lining and tubing adventures, too. For when you're not on the go, the Heart's Desire cabin is ideal for snuggling up with your travel buddies. With countless towering trees and mountain views, you'll feel the instant zen from the moment you arrive. In addition to modern amenities, there's also an outdoor hot tub on a covered porch for some much-needed R&R. You can whip up dinner on the outdoor charcoal grill—and even throw on a treat for your dog, too.

The Roundabout Cabin in McDermott, Ohio

A hop and a skip from Scioto Brush Creek State Nature Preserve is McDermott, Ohio—a teeny, tiny town with a population of 434. This area is home to Scioto Brush Creek, known as one of the most biologically diverse streams in the state. In other words: if you really want to get off the map and disconnect, this is the space to go. Pack up your pup and book this super-unique pet-friendly cabin. The round shape creates an open area atmosphere inside, while the curb appeal outside may remind you of The Hobbit. You have four acres to yourself, outside patios and on-property woods for walking, running and playing. The closest "big" town is Portsmith, about a ten-minute drive away if you want to dine out.

Vista Grande in LuRay, Va.

Escape to the Blue Ridge Mountains as you admire 360-degree views from your bedroom in this gorgeous pet-friendly cabin rental. Vista Grande lives up to its name with a spectacular outdoor patio for you and the pups as well as a Jacuzzi tub and access to kayaks. There's also a fire pit for s'mores, plenty of hiking trails, and a lake to throw a line in. You and your doggo will appreciate being off the grid, indeed: there's no WiFi, and the owner recommends getting groceries before you check-in. How come? The closest store is 12 miles away, and the road to the rental isn't maintained, so you'll have to battle gravel to get to your great escape.

The Inn at Cedar Falls in Hocking Hills, Ohio

Largely considered the adventure destination in Ohio, Hocking Hills provides a little bit of everything—mountains, waterfalls, lush forests, and more. If you seek comfort in your cabin vs. rustic touches, consider booking your stay at The Inn at Cedar Falls, which offers four pet-friendly rentals. Our top pick is the Strong Wolf Cabin that sits on 30 acres with a private drive. This well-maintained oasis has a covered back deck and front porch as well as a whirlpool tub. Not to mention: wide, open spaces for chasing, "hunting," and exploring for you and your pup. Some reviewers rave about seeing deer and other wildlife, so make sure to keep a careful watch on your dog if they're prone to barking at new friends.

Lakefront Lodge in Branson, Mo.

Situated on Table Rock Lake and less than two miles from the city of Branson, this pet-friendly cabin is the definition of a family fun vacation. It's at the end of a quiet, dead-end road, offering privacy—and a shield from neighbors if your dog (and kids) are a bit noisy. Your pup will enjoy sniffing his way through 500 feet of grassy shoreline, running up and down the dock, and if you let him, hopping on the water trampoline, too! The 8,000-square-foot pool deck is ideal for naps basking in the sunshine—and the owner provides firewood for campfires under the stars. (Don't forget to roast a bit of a hot dog for your dog as a treat!)

Creekside Cabin in Helen, Ga.

While you'd love to escape to a Bavarian town in Germany, taking your doggo overseas can be expensive and tricky. Instead, you can pretend you've crossed the Atlantic by booking a rustic pet-friendly cabin in Helen, Ga. This quaint one-street town feels like you've ventured to Europe, and it just happens to be Oktoberfest year-round. Plus, it's surrounded by nature with Unicoi State Park, ideal for picnics, swimming, and fishing. You're right on a quiet creek in this newly renovated cabin, including a private hot and jetted tub. Your pup will have the liberty to roam around and inhale the mountain air—and bring his friends! The owner allows up to three dogs per reservation.

Lazy Bear Lodge in Lake George, N.Y.

For a fancy nature escape, you can't go wrong booking Lazy Bear Lodge located on Lake Shore Drive—the prestigious Diamond Point section of Lake George. Not only is it close to highly rated restaurants, hotels, and beaches, it's also tucked away enough to provide privacy for your whole family, including your dog. There's an indoor and dining area, a private fire pit, and a lush green yard for your pup to savor. It's a woofing good time!

Barkwells in Asheville, N.C.

Tucked away in the Blue Ridge Mountains, this North Carolina town is anything but sleepy. The downtown area and the growing art scene provide plenty of stimulation while craft breweries give you and your pup a place to wet your whistle. However, if you'd rather not be around others, there are also plenty of pet-friendly cabins to choose from in the region. One of the best places to consider is Barkwells, known as the place for a "A Retreat For Dogs and Their People." This property features various cabins in price and size, all of which provide a safe, secure area for your pup to roam. Snickers Cabin oozes coziness with a cathedral ceiling and a view of the meadow and pond. When your doggo isn't going in (and out) of the extra-large dog door to their fenced-in backyard, they will likely curl up in the window seat for prime scouting of squirrels and birds.

Tall Haus at Rocky Top Farms in Ellsworth, Mich.

If you've dreamt of waking up in the middle of an orchard, then this pet-friendly cabin will amaze you with its natural light, tree views, and the sweet scent of cherries in the morning. Nicknamed "Tall Haus," this rental sits so high up you feel like you're living among the trees with oversized windows and views of a nearby pond. In the evenings, you and your floof can gaze up to a tapestry of stars from a large deck. Nearby, take your pup on adventures—from hiking trails to snowshoeing and more. You're also close to Lake Michigan and Torch Lake beaches for when your four-legged pal needs a dip to cool off. Psst: there's no WiFi offered on the property, so prepare to disconnect.

Twin Owls Cottage in Estes Park, Colo.

As the base for Rocky Mountain National Park in northern Colorado, Estes Park offers some of the most jaw-dropping views you'll see in the country. Book this "rustic refuge" in the heart of the downtown area, giving you an up-close-and-personal look into Lumpy Ridge. Nicknamed the Twin Owls Cottage, this pet-friendly cabin has nods to both modern and vintage decor and is only a five-minute drive to the national park. You and your dog will enjoy ample outside space for adventuring and outdoor dining, not to mention the nice fireplace for warming up in the evening. It'll be a beautiful escape both of you will remember for years to come.

Tyrolian Tahoe Retreat in Lake Tahoe, Calif.

You're tucked away in the Tyrolian Village two miles from Lake Tahoe, surrounded by beautiful nature, trees, and views. For a quintessential getaway that's quiet, serene, and rustic, book this pet-friendly cabin that's within walking distance of Diamond Peak. Bring your pup to the outdoor deck where they can snuggle up with you in the morning as you enjoy your coffee then light up the indoor fire at night before heading to bed. When you're not at the cabin, you can easily explore everything the area has to offer—from hiking and fishing to kayaking and more.

How to Prepare Before You Go

These rustic vacations will give you and your pup the dose of vitamin D you need to recharge from your busy lives. But before you head out the door, make sure to take a few considerations in mind, so you keep your dog safe and happy on the journey.

Car and Plane Safety

If you're going on a road trip in the car, you'll want to ensure your floof is both comfortable and secure. This means investing in a dog booster seat or seat buckle so they aren't roaming in your vehicle, packing a water bowl and snacks, and their favorite toys.

For air travel, your pet's "ticket" will need to be booked in advance with all airlines since they limit how many pets can be in the cabin. If your dog is too big to fit under the seat in front of you, talk to your veterinarian about preparing them for jet setting in the cargo area.

Pack Smart