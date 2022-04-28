12 Pet-Friendly Airbnbs for Your Next Fur-Filled Vacation

Heart these 12 pet-friendly Airbnbs for the next time you want to get away with everyone in your family—dogs and cats included.

Pack your bags, dog bowls, and cat harnesses because we've rounded up the pet-friendly Airbnbs you've been searching for. Or, maybe you weren't because the Airbnb pet filter disappeared. Hint: it's now located under "guests". But I digress, my fellow pet parents. Whether your travels include Fido, Fluffy, or the bird (yes, a bird-friendly Airbnb exists), we found the spot for you.

Does Airbnb Allow Pets?

Some Airbnbs allow pets and it's up to each host. The policy is found in the About the Space description and/or Things to Know bulleted list. But, as the Airbnb help page states, always contact the host to confirm even if a listing says pets are allowed. If you're bringing a pet other than a dog, it's always a good idea to ask if the pet policy includes them.

"People are realizing that cats can go on adventures just like dogs," says fear-free training expert Shannen McNee, CCBC, from the Toronto Humane Society. "Whatever pet makes up your family, it's important to be a responsible pet parent and ensure they don't have a history of being destructive."

To curve any out-of-norm destructive behaviors or other stress responses, McNee says to make their new environment as familiar as possible. You can use McNee's handy packing list to cover the basics:

Food, treats, and dishes

A favorite bed, blanket, or something else that smells like them and of home

Basic enrichment items like their favorite toy or a scratcher if traveling with a cat

Their usual litter and litter box

Any medications and other emergency supplies

Pet-Friendly Airbnbs for Your Next Vacation

If your pet is as vacation-obsessed as we all are, you'll want to know about the best pet-friendly Airbnbs across the U.S. Look no further for your dream getaway, because we've rounded up the 12 must-stay accommodations.

Airstream Oasis in Joshua Tree, Calif.

This desert hideaway tucks you and your furry BFF into a pet-friendly oasis you won't want to leave. The vintage airstream has all of the Joshua Tree vibes you want, plus the luxury of an outdoor shower, 8-person hot tub, swim tank, fireplace, corn hole, and we're not done yet—a secure Astroturf yard that is every pooch's or adventure cat's dream.

Scottsdale Paradise in Scottsdale, Ariz.

From the swimming pool to the backyard putting green to the Insta-worthy backdrops—this western abode is a gem! "Every inch of this place is photogenic, and we couldn't help but take pictures in every room and corner of the backyard and pool area," writes a happy traveler. Oh, and did we mention this Airbnb is dog- and cat-friendly?

Mid-Century Modern Tree House in Cape Cod, Mass.

I'll admit it: I'm a sucker for anything mid-century modern. Add in a nearby beach, quiet forest, and a space big enough for the whole pack to enjoy—and I'm there! The host of this pet-friendly Cape Cod Airbnb recommends a BBQ on the main deck by day, taking in the afternoon ocean breeze on the second-floor deck, and sunset cocktails on the roof deck.

Spacious Dog-Friendly Home in Rockaway Beach, Ore.

This picture-perfect beach house is located on the Oregon coast just under two hours from Portland. We love Rockaway Beach for its ideal location close to the iconic Tillamook Creamery and piers for crabbing. Or, spend your vacay taking in the panoramic ocean views from the first- and second-floor decks. The lounge chairs are begging you to grab a glass of rosé and your pooch will beg you for a romp around the beach.

Treehouse Dome in Deep Gap, N.C.

If you're looking for a super-unique dog-friendly Airbnb, this is it. The eco-friendly treehouse dome perches above a pristine river in the North Carolina woods. There may not be indoor plumbing at this nature-immersive stay, but there is a cozy king bed, a hammock over the water, and who needs lights when you have the stars? Just kidding, the dome is equipped with eco-powered lighting and chargers.

The Magic Cottage in New Orleans, La.

Airbnb Plus host Julia knows pets don't want to be left out of vacation fun. "I made the decision to allow guests to bring their pets more for the pets themselves than for their humans. It can be stressful for them to be left behind at home or in a boarding facility," she tells Daily Paws. Built in 1890, the southern charm of this Victorian-style Creole cottage will make your cat- or dog-filled family feel anything but stressed. New Orleans is all about being in the heart of culture—and you'll be steps from the quirky bars and shops of Magazine Street and a few blocks from Bourbon Street.

Cheerful Home with Cozy Outdoor Area in Cincinnati, Ohio

Situated in the picturesque Hyde Park, this stylish craftsman home is the perfect base for exploring the city. The walkability of this Airbnb to nearby Hyde Park Square and Rookwood Commons is unbeatable. But if your pup finds that he has extra energy to spare, he'll love to paw around in the fenced backyard. And if it's a feline floof that makes up your furry family, Airbnb host Dustin says the airy home has a sunspot just for her.

Modern Mountain Luxury in Candler, N.C.

Eighteen miles outside of Asheville you'll find yourself in this modern, floor-to-ceiling-window retreat overlooking the Blue Ridge Mountains. As if the sweeping views aren't enough to swoon over, this Airbnb is just minutes from one of our favorite dog-friendly hikes in the Pisgah National Forest. After trekking through the Carolina hardwoods to a cascading waterfall don't skip visiting one of Asheville's many pet-friendly bars and breweries—that is if you can peel yourself away from the Airbnb's freestanding tub with mountain views.

Vibrant Downtown Bungalow in San Antonio, Texas

If you're heading to the Lone Star State with a pet in tow, you're going to want an Airbnb as vibrant as San Antonio itself. This bright and airy one-bedroom home is located in the middle of it all. You'll be situated in the Historic Lavaca neighborhood within walking distance of Southtown Arts District, Riverwalk, Hemisfair Park, and the Alamo Dome. Want to keep the good times rolling after exploring the city? Good pups, adventurous cats, and their humans will love the shared pool and open-air lounge out back.

Gorgeous Lakefront Lodge in Branson, Mo.

It's not just the picturesque Ozark lakes that sets this dog-friendly stay apart from the rest. This stunning lakeside cabin can fit up to 14 of your closest friends and their pups thanks to its six-bedroom, three-bath layout. Plus, there's no need to haul your summer-fun gear. The booking comes complete with kayaks, canoes, paddle boards, and pedal boats at no extra cost. Water dogs, rejoice!

Barrio House in Tucson, Ariz.

Reviewers say this stylish pick "has a calming, sanctuary feel, with modern amenities and Tucson charm." The best part: the booking price won't break the budget, saving more moolah for tasty Tucson treats. If you're not sure where to go first, superhost Shane conveniently curated a guidebook with his favorite bites, sips, and sights—most of which are in walking distance of his charming "all kinds of pets"-friendly abode. "I've hosted dogs, cats, and even some birds," Shane tells Daily Paws.

Backwater Bayou in Destin, Fla.

This charming beach bungalow is located inside the Sandestin Resort. You'll have access to the amenities of a secure resort, plus the white sand beaches that you and your pup will love. You and your doggo will appreciate being away from the hustle and bustle of the busy beach—tucked away in the bayou and steps from the tranquil fishing pond.

How to Find a Pet-Friendly Airbnb