20 Dog-Friendly Hotels Perfect for Your Next Fur Family Getaway

Dog lovers want to do everything with their four-legged friends, including traveling. Thankfully there are tons of hotels around the world that not only allow dogs to stay, but encourage it. Some hotels offer things like 'yappy hours,' where dogs are invited to common areas to get treats while their human companions enjoy adult beverages. Other hotels are built with outdoor dog runs and even have dog concierges that can help families come up with pet-friendly activities for their itinerary.

If your dream vacation includes your furriest family member, take a look through this guide to choosing the right hotel for your stay.

How to Choose a Dog-Friendly Hotel

There are a lot of things to consider when choosing a hotel that allows pets, so many, in fact, that Amy Burkert, founder of GoPetFriendly.com, keeps a list on hand.

"Make sure, when you look into a dog friendly hotel, you inquire about weight and breed restrictions, pet fees, and where the rooms are in the physical hotel that allow pets," she says. "In some cases, they are great rooms—the best in the hotel. But in other cases, they can be the 'reject' rooms; the ones by the dumpsters."

A few other questions to ask include:

How many pets does the hotel allow per room?

What types of amenities for dogs does the hotel offer?

Can you leave pets unattended?

Are there areas inside or outside the hotel where pets cannot go?

When it comes to leaving dogs in the room, Burkert says it is not a good idea to drop off your things, drop off your dog, and then go out for the day. If you do that, your dog may feel abandoned in a strange-to-them place and get uncomfortable and/or anxious.

"Instead, I try to teach my dog the rules of the hotel, like if they can go on the furniture or not, etc.," she says. "I also recommend staying with your dogs for at least 24 hours. I've found that once I've slept in a hotel, my dogs catch on to the idea that they are safe and feel more comfortable when I leave for a bit."

Before you head out for your next trip, take a look at these pet-friendly hotels to find the best option for you and your pooch.

Popular Hotel Chains That Allow Dogs

Ready to set out for a road trip or flight to a fun destination with your pup? Here are 5 examples of hotel chains known for their doggie accommodations.

Aloft Hotels

Not only do Aloft Hotels offer modern and stylish decor for humans, but the chain's 'ARF Program' (which stands for Animals Are Fun), allows dogs under 40 pounds to stay free and provides a special bowl and bag of treats for all dogs who stay.

Kimpton Hotels

Kimpton Hotels is so into dogs that many of the properties have a Director of Pet Relations on-site to answer all of your pet questions. The hotel chain is also equal opportunity, offering no charge for dogs of all breeds and sizes.

Red Roof

The budget-friendly hotel chain Red Roof is a great option for people traveling with their dogs. These hotels allow one dog to stay for free, but there is a charge for additional pets in the room.

Virgin Hotels

The super swanky Virgin Hotels chain is known for great cocktail bars and Instagram-worthy decor, but it is also known as a place that doesn't charge for dogs of any size or breed. Score!

Four Seasons

The luxury brand Four Seasons does allow dogs at its properties, but it's best to call ahead to ask about amenities and size restrictions, which can vary depending on location. Some locations are so accommodating, there are pet menus in rooms while others offer doggie treats.

Best East Coast Dog-Friendly Hotels

Mandarian Oriental in Boston

Not only does the Mandarian Oriental love dogs, but it has two dog programs: The Classic and The Pampered Pup. The former offers artisanal biscuits delivered to your door, and the latter offers a shopping consultation(!) for your pooch.

Basin Harbor on Lake Champlain in Vergennes, Vt.

This sprawling, lake-side retreat is the perfect place to bring your dog, especially with its off-leash area on nearby Fanny Beach. The vast expanse of outdoor space makes this spot especially accommodating for larger dogs. The resort charges $20 per night for dog accommodations.

Brenton Hotel in Newport, R.I.

New in summer 2020, the Brenton Hotel is a luxury property in Newport that allows pets for a $40 extra charge. On the days that you'd rather fly solo, there is a pet concierge to help out with doggie day care and walking services.

Best West Coast Dog-Friendly Hotels

If you want to vacation with a more localized experience, one of these dreamy hotel destinations from SoCal to The Beaver State might be the place for you and your canine companion.

The Dream Hotel Hollywood in Hollywood, Calif.

This hotel loves dogs so much that they greet them at the door with a mini bathrobe, package of dog treats, and dog bed. Dogs truly are treated like royalty here.

Graduate Hotel in Eugene, Ore.

Located just footsteps from the University of Oregon, the Graduate Hotel is a great place to take your dog for just $25 extra per night. Once your pooch is comfortable, check out the free bike rental for a spin around the scenic city.

L'Augerge de Sedona in Sedona, Ariz.

This place is pure luxury for both you and your pet. For $50 extra per night per pet, the L'Augerge de Sedona hotel offers a dog bed for your furry companion as well as advice on local hiking trails that cater to dogs, and even professional dog walkers on site if needed (for an extra charge).

Best Midwest Dog-Friendly Hotels

Many Midwest hotels love dogs—one of these properties in the Heartland might be the perfect place to pamper your furry friend (almost) as much as you do at home.

The Peninsula Chicago in Chicago

This 5-star hotel in the heart of Chicago allows up to two pets under 30 pounds each for an additional $150 per stay. Dogs are met with bowls and beds on arrival, and directions to the many dog parks nearby.

Mission Point Resort on Mackinac Island, Mich.

Not only is Michigan's picturesque Mackinac Island dog friendly (ferries to the island encourage dog travel), but many of the properties love seeing guests' furry friends. One of the best places to stay is Mission Point Resort, which offers dog bags, frisbees, and water bowls in the gift shop, and sits on 18 lush acres where dogs can explore.

Magnolia Hotel in St. Louis

Two dogs of up to 75 pounds each are allowed in this gorgeous hotel, and there is a grassy area next door for easy potty breaks. The concierge can also point you to the many great dog parks in town, such as Southwest City Dog Park.

RELATED: Bonded Shelter Dogs Have Hotel Sleepover in Matching Pajamas to Attract Potential Adopters

Best Southern Region Dog-Friendly Hotels

From the Music City to ATL, these hotels for pets and humans alike will make your next getaway a fun time in the sunshine.

Bobby Hotel in Nashville, Tenn.

While the Bobby Hotel in Nashville charges $25 per pet to stay, the money goes to a local pet shelter. Dog treats are provided, and a dog menu is included on the room service menu.

Montage Palmetto Bluff in Bluffton, S.C.

Located on a ton (20,000 acres) of open parkland, this hotel allows up to two dogs for $100 extra per night and is the perfect spot for those pups that love to run free. Bonus: the hotel offers dog amenities like bowties, dog treats, and dog beds.

Hotel Indigo Atlanta Midtown in Atlanta

This mid-priced, but well-appointed property allows dogs for $75 per stay (though service animals are exempt from the fee) and is within close distance to many of Atlanta's great parks, which offer excellent walking opportunities for four-legged friends.

International Hotels That Allow Dogs

Looking to take your dog on an international trip? No problem! Here are a few dog-friendly hotels in some of the most beautiful international spots in British Columbia, Mexico, and France.

The Fairmont Chateau Whistler in British Columbia

This iconic property in the mountains (with the best views!!) allows dogs of any size to accompany their human friends for $50 per night and has a program called Pampered Pups, which includes dog beds and treats.

NIZUC Hotel and Spa in Cancun, Mexico

Punta Nizuc—the nickname of this particular region—means "nose of the dog" in Mayan, which makes this hotel one of the perfect getaway spots for you and your canine companion. Dog-specific menus are offered at this gorgeous beachfront resort in Cancun—both comfort food and "diet food" (think celery and peanut butter). With beaches all over, there is never a lack of places to go with your pooch.

Westin Paris Vendome