The Ultimate Guide to the Best Dog-Friendly Bars in the U.S.

Breezy, sunny weather, a glass (or pint) of your favorite boozy beverage, and your best friend. And by bestie, we mean your four-legged companion who loves to be by your side, wherever you are.

All pet parents know how much more fun anything and everything is with your furball, including having drinks at a local bar, pub, or winery. Ideally for us dog lovers, every establishment would be keen to have doggos in their space; sadly, few allow animals based on health

So before you head out to your local watering hole, make sure to do your research and follow our guide to the best dog-friendly bars that get our five-'woof' stamp of approval.

What to Do Before You Take Your Dog to a Bar

Responsible pet ownership means more than cuddling up on the couch with your fur baby. No matter where you're taking your pup, you should prepare for the journey. Here's what you need to know about bar-hopping with Fido.

Can you take your dog inside a bar?

The rules, restrictions and limitations of dogs at restaurants and bars vary widely by zip code. Certain city and state regulations may prevent pups from joining their parents, while others restrict where four-legged pals can be. Some joints may allow dogs on their patio, but not inside. Others allow them to roam freely (on a leash, of course). Double and triple-check before you get their tail wagging in excitement.

What are some safety considerations?

If you're in the mood to have more than a drink or two, you probably should leave your pup at home. How come? You need to be fully aware of your surroundings and care for your pet at any time, so getting tipsy is out of the question. And even if you are mostly sober, you need to be aware of other patrons who may approach your dog. Plus, pup-friendly applies to all pups—not just your own—so be careful if your guy or gal is nervous around other animals.

Last but not least, remember, summer is great for patio drinking. But it also means your dog can easily overheat. So you need to keep their health and comfort as a top priority to avoid dangerous health conditions like heat exhaustion and heatstroke.

Any gear you need to take along?

As you grab your wallet, keys and/or purse, make sure you grab a few goodies for your pup too. Our recommendations include:

Best East Coast Dog-Friendly Bars

From the Big Apple to the beautiful shores of Maine, the East Coast is full of pockets of fun. If you're traveling to the area or it's your current backyard, here are our top picks for dog-friendly bars in this region of the country.

Redemption Bar and Grill in New York, N.Y.

Located in Midtown East, this Manhattan bar doubles as a lounge and a sports bar. This is an excellent perk since sometimes you're in the mood to watch the game; other times, you want to curl up with your partner and have a cocktail. And of course, why not bring the dog too? Your four-legged friend is welcome in the vast outdoor seating area.

Little Tap House in Portland, Maine

If you're a fan of gastropubs, you can't miss this cozy watering hole in Portland. Little Tap House is in an ideal location between the historic streets of the West End and the modern Arts District. In addition to a large selection of local and national brews, you can also order off of their farm-to-table-inspired menu. Pups can join you on their outdoor patio and will even be treated to a 'puppy amuse bouche' before ordering off of the Fido Menu. Their selections? Boiled carrots and milk bones made by the chef.

Robibero Family Vineyards in New Paltz, N.Y.

Only an hour away from the heart of New York City is this family-owned vineyard. You'll feel right at home from the moment you arrive at the lush greenery and vines landscape. Best of all, your pup is allowed to roam the property with you, including the tasting room, as long as they are leashed and well-behaved. They may even make friends since the owners have doggos, too!

Far From the Tree in Salem, Mass.

Only 30 minutes from Boston, this tiny town has more than a witchy past. It's full of cute cafes, small shops, historical tours—and this dog-friendly tasting room! You can sample a variety of beverages at Far From the Tree, including hard cider made locally. Of course, your pup can come along for the adventure and hang out on the outdoor patio.

Best West Coast Dog-Friendly Bars

If your wanderlust has you venturing with your pet out west, you'll need a list of dog-friendly vacation destinations. From gorgeous vineyards to unique bars, here's where to go from California to Oregon.

JM Cellars in Woodinville, Wash.

A quick twenty minutes from Seattle, this expansive seven-acre property is not only full of your favorite thing (wine), but you can also bring your favorite animal! JM Cellars has several trails you can walk, all with scenic views, providing exercise and Instagram-worthy moments for the whole fam. Plus, when you're ready to taste red and white varieties, your dog can join you inside the tasting room!

10 Barrel in Bend, Ore.

The next time you find yourself in this zip code, make sure to visit this establishment that serves a wide variety of food items, as well as craft brews and beverages. Beer lovers especially will appreciate the offerings at 10 Barrel since there are 20 seasonal and unique blinds on tap. Your pup can hang out with you on the outdoor patio as you enjoy the 300+ days of sunshine in Bend!

Stone Brewing World Bistro and Gardens in San Diego, Calif.

As dog owners will relate, it's tough to find a bar that has a big enough patio for larger breeds. To the rescue is this hot spot in San Diego. As the name suggests, Stone Brewing World Bistro and Gardens offers a variety of beers and an expansive garden for all members of your family to enjoy and soak up the California sunshine.

Best Midwestern Dog-Friendly Bars

Known for their friendly demeanor, it's no surprise that many midwestern haunts allow four-legged buddies to join their parents. From Chicago to St. Louis, you can't miss these pup-approved spots.

Dovetail Brewery in Chicago, Ill.

Many bars allow pups outdoors, but Dovetail Brewery in Chi-town welcomes 'em everywhere. There are various areas to hang in this posh spot, including a large open space and a taproom. On tap, you can find Dovetail's Lager, Hefeweizen, Rauchbier, Radlers, and more. Make sure to order a pint of water for Fido, too.

Winery at Wolf Creek in Barberton, Ohio

About 45 minutes from Cleveland is the picture-perfect Winery at Wolf Creek. You will enjoy amazing views, delicious wines, and the ability to bring your dog. Though they are welcome anytime, consider planning your visit on the second Tuesday of every month for their "Yappy Hour" from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. During this time, you can pay $10, which includes a glass of wine and a doggy treat bag. All proceeds benefit the local charity, Give Pets a Chance.

The Hounds & Tap in Menomonee Falls, Wis.

The next time you find yourself in Milwaukee, you can't miss out on this expansive tavern-dog park fusion. Located just 30 minutes outside of the city, The Hounds & Tap is a one-stop shop for a night out with you and your pup. Alongside doggy daycare, boarding, an indoor dog park and 8,000 square feet of outdoor play areas for the pooches, humans can enjoy a meal from local food trucks and a full bar with local craft beers, wine, and cocktails.

The Doghaus in St. Louis, Mo.

In your relationship, being in the dog house isn't recommended. But if you're in St. Louis, it's a can't miss casual sports—and you guessed it—dog bar. In addition to a wide variety of beer and food for parents, The Doghaus in Soulard also offers treats for pets. As a big bonus, there is an attached dog park where your floof can roam freely, off-leash. Can we get a 'woof-woof'?

Best Dog-Friendly Bars in the Southeast

If the Southern charm doesn't get ya, these pup-friendly hangouts will. Whether you're in North Carolina or Florida, make sure to stop by one of these watering holes in the southeast.

The Dog Bar in Charlotte, N.C.

Stroll on over to the NoDa Arts District in Charlotte for this casual bar ideal for doggos and the humans that love them. As you can probably guess from The Dog Bar name, the theme of this joint is dogs, so they are welcome indoors and outdoors. Pups of all sizes are allowed to enjoy the space as long as they are well-behaved and up-to-date on their vaccinations.

Mad Dogs and Englishmen in Tampa, Fla.

If the name of this bar doesn't get to you, the creative offerings will! Humans will salivate over the traditional English pub menu (think: bangers and mash, fish and chips, and shepherd's pie). And dogs can select a chicken breast or hamburger patty to nibble on. All pups are allowed on Mad Dogs' outdoor patio, part of which is shaded for floof comfort.

8 Chains North Winery in Waterford, Va.

The next time you're visiting the nation's capital, venture an hour out of the city to 8 Chains North in Waterford. Here, you'll find a winery that's obsessed with dogs. Your leashed pup can join you in indoor and outdoor spaces, including the tasting room, not to mention the off-leash dog park that's on property.

Best Southwestern Dog-Friendly Bars

Denver, Austin, Scottsdale—there's no shortage of vibrant towns in the southwest. The next time you're in this region with your doggo, make sure to stop by these top establishments.

Watering Bowl in Denver, Colo.

Is it a bar? Is it a tavern? Is it a dog park? It's all three! At Watering Bowl, you can enjoy a variety of foods—from pizza to green chili—and a plethora of drink options. (Might we suggest the cider cocktail?!) And while you're enjoying yourself, your floof will have fun at the 7,000-square foot outdoor dog park that includes seating for parents, too. If your pup has a special event coming up, like a birthday, wedding, or bar mitzvah, they can also plan the day for you.

Bouldin Acres in Austin, Texas