Traveling with Pets

U.S. Airlines Could Soon Restrict Emotional Support Animals Under New DOT Rules
Airlines are also no longer allowed to ban service animals based on breed.
9 Tips for Moving With Cats
Moving can be a stressful time for both people and pets, especially cats.
Your Guide To Traveling With Your Dog
Turns out you can take your furriest family member on adventures outside your backyard.
12 of the Best Dog Car Harnesses That Will Help Keep Your Furry Friend Safe
One of the best ways to keep your four-pawed pal safe in the car is by using a dog car harness.
4 Tips for a Dog-Friendly Road Trip
These tips could make all the difference between a fun trip and a lot of stress—for you and your dog.
Must-Know Expert Tips for Traveling With Your Dog on a Plane
The key is to start planning well in advance to help make your pet's trip more comfortable (and calm for you both!) when taking your canine companion on a flight.