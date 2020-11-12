Traveling with Pets

Bon voyage! Whether you’re taking a cross country road trip with man’s best friend or flying in a plane with your feline, there are ways to make traveling with your pets a little easier.

Most Recent

U.S. Airlines Could Soon Restrict Emotional Support Animals Under New DOT Rules

Airlines are also no longer allowed to ban service animals based on breed.
9 Tips for Moving With Cats

Moving can be a stressful time for both people and pets, especially cats.
Your Guide To Traveling With Your Dog

Turns out you can take your furriest family member on adventures outside your backyard.
12 of the Best Dog Car Harnesses That Will Help Keep Your Furry Friend Safe

One of the best ways to keep your four-pawed pal safe in the car is by using a dog car harness.
4 Tips for a Dog-Friendly Road Trip

These tips could make all the difference between a fun trip and a lot of stress—for you and your dog.
Must-Know Expert Tips for Traveling With Your Dog on a Plane

The key is to start planning well in advance to help make your pet's trip more comfortable (and calm for you both!) when taking your canine companion on a flight.

More Traveling with Pets

Hiking With Your Dog: A Checklist of Essentials for Your Big Day Out

Proper preparation before you hit the trails can help ensure your and your dog’s outdoor adventures are safe.
