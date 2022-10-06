If you must stream something frightful, at least get cozy with your canine pal.

'Tis the season for spooky and to enjoy everything that screeches and bumps in the night. Once you've selected the best dog costume, carved your pet's face into a pumpkin, and created nummy fall treats he's sure to love, it's time to settle into your favorite viewing spot for Halloween movies to watch with your dog.

Some of the 13 on this list are a little frightful, while others celebrate the spirit (boo!) of what creeps and crawls with a bit of lighthearted fun. So whip up two bowls of popcorn (air-popped and unbuttered for your pooch, please!) and enjoy the show.

Many people ask "can I watch scary movies with my dog?" It's hard to say for sure how pups may respond, but don't be surprised if he nuzzles you, paws at you, sleeps through the whole thing, or simply leaves the room. Your dog's body language says a lot about his entertainment preferences! But maybe one of these will hold his attention.

1. Halloweentown

Young Marnie discovers she comes from a family of witches and she's one, too, living in a town where vampires, goblins, and other creatures—including a host of animals—have completely normal lives. Whaaaa? So begins the story of Disney's popular Halloweentown fantasy film franchise that started in 1998 and features the late, great Debbie Reynolds.

2. Alien Franchise

The first two thrillers in the series, Alien and Aliens, feature Sigourney Weaver as a badass action hero with her equally fierce orange cat, Jonesy, and youngling Newt fighting giant evil space bugs. Oh, and there were some military personnel on deck, too. Some critics say Alien 3 and Alien: Resurrection aren't as good, considering Aliens was nominated for seven Academy Awards, including one for Weaver as Best Actress.

3. Pet Sematary

Leave it to horror master Stephen King—a noted Pembroke Welsh corgi fan who often fawns over current pup, Molly (aka the "Thing of Evil"), on Twitter—to write a terrifying tale about a wicked cat who won't stay dead—like many other creepy things. However, his family has had many pet cats over the years, and he did write a different spooky story about an unfortunate and unvaccinated dog named Cujo.

4. I Am Legend

An apocalyptic plague overtakes New York City, turning humans into zombie vampire mutants. Will Smith and his trusty sidekick, a German shepherd named Sam, must fight for their lives. Sam was portrayed by canine actor Abbey, rescued from a kennel by veteran animal trainer Steve Berens.

5. Hocus Pocus and Hocus Pocus 2

The beguiling and bewitching Sanderson sisters first made their Disney screen appearance in 1998, draining away the life force of one Thackery Binx's little sister so they can stay forever young, then transforming him into a black cat of the same name when he tries to save her. Havoc ensues, and it appears the witchy trio is gone for good. However, in 2022, Hocus Pocus 2 premiers, just in time for the spooky season, featuring their (triumphant?) return and of course, more havoc.

6. The Lost Boys

How does this flick rank as one of the best campy yet chilling Halloween movies to watch with your dog? Let this quote be your guide: "One thing about living in Santa Carla I never could stomach: All the damn vampires." From Kiefer Sutherland and "The Coreys" to a great classic rock soundtrack and Nanook the fearless Alaskan malamute, this movie is an 80s classic.

7. Silence of the Lambs

A grisly psychological thriller starring Jodie Foster and Anthony Hopkins that won't hold back. If excessive gore, discussions of cannibalism, and a horrific serial killer don't bother you, worrying about the fate of Precious, an adorable bichon frise, might! [SPOILER ALERT: she's fine!] A shocking but deserved winner of five Academy Awards, including Best Actress, Best Actor, and Best Picture, this is a spooky season classic.

8. Tucker & Dale vs. Evil

Playing off the tropes of practically every scary movie released in the past 50 years, Tucker & Dale are just two laid-back "hillbillies" vacationing in a cabin deep in the woods when trouble comes a' knocking in the form of pesky teenagers. This dark comedy also features Weezer, a one-eyed American bulldog who plays Jangers, Dale's other best buddy.

9. Nope

After the 2017 runaway success of Get Out, award-winning writer and director Jordan Peele took on the summer horror blockbuster genre in 2022 with Nope. In it, residents of a California horse ranching community make a shocking and disturbing discovery, and nothing will ever be the same.

10. The Nightmare Before Christmas

Do you want to go to a place where every day is Halloween? Creator Tim Burton has just the spot for you: Halloween Town (which is different from where Debbie Reynolds lived). Jack Skellington, his darling Sally, and loyal ghost-dog Zero seem to have it all, but Jack wants just a little more than the typical "scare and scream" routine in this beloved animated holiday feature. We'll let you and your pup decide if this is a Halloween movie or a Christmas movie.

11. Crawl

A catastrophic hurricane and rising floodwaters release prehistoric monsters that Haley and her father must fight desperately to survive. A true nail-biter, fans of scary movies also champion this picture because of its dedication to the life of Haley's dog, Sugar, and have rallied for a sequel.

12. Sleepy Hollow

Johnny Depp made audiences shiver with his depiction of tenacious Constable Ichabod Crane in pursuit of the Headless Horseman (played by the enigmatic Christopher Walken who, ironically, doesn't speak as his character). Legend has it that Depp even adopted Goldeneye, the real one-eyed horse who starred as the fictional Crane's horse, Gunpowder.

13. Frankenweenie