Expert dog trainers weigh in on how to train your dog to be a therapy dog and the positive impact these animals have on their communities.

Can Your Dog Be a Therapy Dog? See If Your Pup's Got the Right Stuff

Therapy dogs provide comfort to those in their communities and make days a little brighter for those they help. Although many people use the terms therapy dog and service dog interchangeably, they are not the same.

"Most people have no idea that the terms service dog, therapy dog, emotional support animal, and comfort animal are not all interchangeable. It's very rare that anyone come to our classes and has any idea that these mean different things," says Donna Frindt, executive director, instructor, and examiner at Project Canine in Seattle, Wash.

Service dogs and therapy dogs serve different purposes and have different access to public places. "Service dogs have legal rights to access under the Americans with Disabilities Act," Frindt says. "They are legally defined as working dogs and are dedicated to one person to support a need such as a medical alert or physical task. There are also psychiatric service animals that support conditions like severe PTSD."

"Therapy dogs have no legal rights of any kind," Frindt continues. "They are intended to go out into the community accompanied by their handlers to provide emotional comfort to people in various locations such as hospitals, elder cares, juvenile detention centers, hospice, and many more types of facilities and schools where people would like support."

But their lack of legal status doesn't make their work any less important. Therapy dogs do great things in their communities and bring joy to many that are otherwise grappling with hardship. This can be a rewarding experience for both dogs and owners who want to positively contribute to their community and those community members who could use a therapeutic respite from their daily life struggles. "All of our therapy dog teams have had a very positive impact on their visitors in the various places where they visit. We have so many stories and so much good feedback," Frindt says.

Therapy dogs can be great resources for people who have experienced trauma or struggle with Post-Traumatic Stress (PTS). Courtney Briggs, operations manager and head trainer for Zoom Room Dog Training nationwide, says the Dallas, Texas, community has reached out to the Zoom Room location following tragic events. A group comprised of therapy dogs and handlers who've completed their therapy dog training program brought their pups to comfort police officers who had suffered trauma after responding to the incident.

Therapy dog visits with police unit Brisbane the golden retriever visits officers at the Dallas police department. | Credit: Zoom Room

A therapy dog may also commonly be taken to nursing homes, hospitals, school classrooms, or after school programs for kids. Briggs says that therapy dogs can be a great comfort for kids diagnosed with an Autism Spectrum Disorder or kids with learning disabilities. This comfort can assist them in being better able to focus. "Just petting an animal helps them do their homework. It helps them get through school. The comfort of an animal is like no other."

Can Any Dog Become a Therapy Dog?

The short answer is no, but surprisingly, it's not because of breed. "Not every dog can be a therapy dog. There are specifics of temperament, obedience skills, relationship with the handler, and more which a dog needs to successfully be a therapy dog. It's a lot more complicated than it might appear at first look," Frindt says.

So what determines whether a specific dog will be successful as a therapy dog or not? Various temperament traits are really important, and not all dogs are cut out for the intense commitment to training. Does your dog have the following temperament traits of a good therapy dog?

Confidence and Resilience

Dogs that have experienced prior trauma or have challenges with fear or anxiety may have trouble with the therapy dog lifestyle. Dogs that don't experience excessive stress or separation anxiety may often succeed in the large-group environments that are common for therapy dogs.

Briggs says that in order to be a good therapy canine, the dog should be versatile enough to handle different types of situations with ease. "We live in a very eclectic world, and we want a dog to be used to being handled by all different types of people," she says.

A resilient dog may also better succeed at learning new skills during the obedience training good therapy dogs need.

Social Demeanor

A good therapy dog is social and loves strangers, but is not overly social to the point that they get distracted from their work.

Cool, Calm, and Collected

A therapy dog needs to be largely indifferent to stimuli, enjoy petting, and be able to recover quickly from instances of rough petting. "Because you're going to get things like people raising their voices, or pulling on the dog's tail or ears, or people petting them really hard, it has to be an animal that can handle those things," Briggs says.

Though a therapy dog's resilience is an important factor, responsibility also falls on the handler to advocate for their pup to ensure they're not treated roughly.

Owner-Focused

A therapy dog that is owner-focused is not overly worried about everything going on in the world around them separate from their handler. This is where bonding activities like exercising together, playing games, and teaching your dog commands early on in your relationship can help build a strong connection between dog and handler.

Your Dog Actually Wants to Be a Therapy Dog!

"There are a number of things we look for in a therapy dog, but the most important one is [whether] the dog actually wants to do this. The most common mistake a prospective handler makes is believing their dog wants to be a therapy dog when it actually doesn't," Frindt says.