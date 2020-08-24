Pet & Owner Relationships

Your pet is one of your primary companions in life. And your bond with your pet is an unconditional relationship you can count on no matter what. Learn how to better understand the extraordinary relationships between pet owners and our furry friends and why we can’t help but love them so much.

When Am I Considered an ‘Experienced’ Dog Owner?

If you’ve had these six experiences, you might be ready for just about any breed of dog.
How to Introduce a Dog to a Cat

Depending on the breed, age, and personality, some dogs won’t give a cat a second glance, yet others, especially those with a high prey drive, will need more patience and training to make a match happen.
How To Introduce Cats To New Family Members

Create positive associations with the new person or pet to help make a smooth transition for all.
What It Means When a Cat Licks You (And Why It Matters)

Sometimes they want to keep you clean. Other times you’re just too much of a snack.
7 Simple Tips for Introducing a Dog To Your Family

Time to add another member to your family? Here are a few ways to get your canine companion acclimated to change as your crew grows in size.
Do Dogs Love Us? Understanding Emotions in Dogs

We don’t know for sure, but here’s what science says.

9 Tips for Moving With Cats

Moving can be a stressful time for both people and pets, especially cats.
How to Introduce a New Kitten to Your Cat

Getting a new kitten is a lot of fun, but not every member of your family may be as excited as you are.
Those Annoying Political Signs Are Getting the Best Pup-grade

Labradors Gained the Most Weight of Any Dog Breed During England's COVID Lockdown, Study Finds

Former Amazon Engineer Creates App to Translate Cat Meows into Words Humans Understand

4 Ways to Avoid Being Bitten By an Unfamiliar Dog

Rainn Wilson's New Netflix Show Explores the Wild, Waltzing World of Competitive Dog Dancing

The new Netflix show We Are the Champions explores quirky and unique competitions all over the world

Why Your Dog Follows You Everywhere

Want Your Cat to Like You? Slow-Blink at Them

Are You Missing Out on the Cartoon Hijinx of Mochi the Pug?

Morgan the Dog, Journalism Champion, Helps Town Residents Get Their Morning Paper

Despite What Surveys Say, You Probably Don’t Have to Choose Between Your Partner and Your Pet

Briefly Forget Your Worries and Watch This Cat and Baby Cuddle

Kismet, a 13-Year-Old Toothless Chihuahua, Comforts Patients at This Dentist Office

The Real Way to Calculate Your Dog’s Age in Human Years

3 Simple Steps to Help New Pet Parents Prepare for Their First Fur Baby

Now You Can Set Up a Date for Your Dog or Cat

Posing With a Cat on Your Dating App Profile Might Hurt, Not Help

12 Ways Pets Improve Your Health

How to Help Your Kids Have a Healthy Relationship With Pets

Have You Heard of Doga? How to Practice Yoga With Your Dog

101 Quotes that Perfectly Describe the Love of a Dog

6 Custom Pet Face Masks for Anyone Obsessed with Their Fur Babies

Pets Are the Best Medicine: How Service & Therapy Dogs Heal Those in Need

Here Are Some Clues to How Long Your Cat Might Live

Cat Brings Comfort to Woman During Cancer Battle

Can Your Dog Be a Therapy Dog? See If Your Pup’s Got the Right Stuff

11 Reasons Dogs Are Simply the Best

Here are 8 fantastic (and soothing) dog books to help you de-stress

Dog Ownership Could Help You Live Longer Post-Heart Attack or Stroke—Here's Why

Manage Your Cat Allergies at Home & When Visiting Others

Why It Was Important to Tell My Kids the Truth About Their Pet Dying

