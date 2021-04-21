Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Being eco-minded is more than just using biodegradable poop bags (although they may help!). Learn about other things you can do every day to show your earth love.

While the annual Earth Day celebration on April 22 is a terrific reminder to show our planet some well-deserved love, every day is an opportunity for eco-friendly pet parents to make a difference with consistent sustainability habits.

Mary Ellen Kustin is a conservation and environmental health expert, as well as a human mom of two and a pet mom to a sweet hound dog. She's encouraged by the top-down changes in the pet industry to be more responsive to our desire for more thoughtfully produced products. "For example, pet toys, bedding, and clothing made of post-consumer materials are more mainstream options than they used to be," she says. "And products made using rapidly renewable materials such as bamboo and wool are great, too."

Kustin says every little eco-minded action we make as pet parents helps. In fact, it's possible you're probably already doing many essential things that are better for the planet than some alternatives on the market. This includes things like choosing sustainable products, creating a smaller footprint (er... pawprint) by purchasing supplies in bulk, or opting to adopt a rescue and follow best practices for spaying and neutering. "Share your successful eco-friendly habit shifts on social media as well to plug into a wider community of people all doing what we can," she says.

Kustin says that all this Earth love can actually come back to benefit dog moms and dads in a very tangible way. It's not just about feeling good about the purchases and choices you make because they're better for the planet—they're better for your wallet, too! "Often, truly 'eco-friendly' equates to 'pocketbook-friendly,'" Kustin says. "When you buy fewer things, enjoy a little more DIY creativity, and buy what you do need in bulk, you're saving money and doing good for the environment." Right on!

Ready to save the planet (and some cash)? We've put together a list of a few other tips you can incorporate into your pets' lives without a complete overhaul of your routine. And be sure to tag Daily Paws on social media using #DailyPawsPets if you share your eco-friendly good deeds with the rest of the world!

1. Biodegradable Poo Disposal Options Are the Bomb

There's often much debate among pet owners about what to do with kitty doo and dog poo. For example, Kustin answers that age-old question: if a pup poops in the woods and no one picks it up, is it still bad for the surrounding ecosystem? Yep!

"The excess nitrogen, phosphorus, and byproducts of pet food in dog poop detract from the health of natural areas," she says. So if you can't scoop, use biodegradable poop bags or, better yet, 100-percent biodegradable and compostable paper. And since cats really have no preference about what lines their boxes, ditch the clay litter. It often relies on strip mining to produce, and once used, takes up a lot of space in landfills. So it's an easy switch to recycled paper, pine pellets, or wheat litter in your cat's box instead.

If you're really outdoorsy, consider making a pet waste compost pile. This has to be separate from regular compost, but you can still use the resulting humus as fertilizer for non-edible plant gardens.

2. If You Want Stuff, Be Picky and Buy Less of It

We totally get it: there are so many uber-cute subscription boxes for cats and dogs packed with oodles nifty treats and toys, it's a holiday for both you and your furry friend every time one arrives! But the fewer raw materials we use and less packaging we require, the better off we all are, Kustin says. So wannabe green pet parents should be selective about what they purchase to cut down on packaging waste and unnecessary items. You might even try some funky sourcing through Freecycle. And when your pet is done gnawing on toys, or outgrows that adorable Halloween costume, pass it on to the next cat or dog with a fun swap party.

3. Host a Toy Exchange Party (After Sanitizing, Of Course!)

Do we need a reason to have a pet party? Never! But a toy exchange is a novel way to spruce your pet's goodie box and have fun! Just be sure to keep Fido and his friends safe by getting everything squeaky clean first with these tips for cleaning your pet's toys without harsh chemicals.

4. Plastics: Just Say No

The Environmental Protection Agency indicates that more than 69 percent of plastic containers and waste were landfilled in 2018. So while recycling helps, reduction is really a key component in limiting the amount of plastic that makes it into the trash (and the environment, for that matter). This doesn't mean you shouldn't continue to recycle PET and HDPE products, but you'll likely have a greater green impact by choosing less of them in the first place.

5. Get Your Crafty On With Homemade Treats

Kustin says her kids love to help bake peanut butter treats shaped like a dog bone for their pooch. We can't think of a better activity for kids and critters to bond with than over food, so slip on the aprons and give these pet treat recipes a try. You get to make a little magic together in the kitchen, and your pet gets a snack that's made from less processed ingredients. It's a win-win!

6. Keep Kitties Indoors and the Birdies Will Love You

We know your cat wants to sneak out and chase the smaller creatures in your neighborhood, but in order to protect the wild bird population (and your cat's health, since roaming outdoors can put your cat at greater risk of parasites), it's really best to keep Fluffy indoors. "Especially during late spring and early summer, make sure your cat is inside to keep them away from fledgling birds," Kustin says.

She references facts from the American Bird Conservancy, which states "Predation by domestic cats is the number-one direct, human-caused threat to birds in the United States and Canada. In the United States alone, outdoor cats kill approximately 2.4 billion birds every year. Although this number may seem unbelievable, it represents the combined impact of tens of millions of outdoor cats."



But if your kitty chatters at the window and meows incessantly to go outdoors, Kustin recommends placing a bird-safe collar on it to stymy her ability to sneak up on birds. The bright colors, however unfashionable for a feline, help alert our winged friends to stay away.

7. Step In Line With No-Driving Walkies

Dog parks are a blast and good for socialization, but how far do you have to drive to get to one? To be more eco-minded, try to plan most pup outings in your neighborhood. This gets you both out the door more quickly and who knows? There might actually be some other two- and four-footed friends close by who want to join in the fun without wasting any drive time to get there.

8. Shop With Recycled/Reduced Packaging in Mind

While not a completely zero-waste option, this is another example of being eco-friendly on the front end to make a difference down the line. This includes shopping for products that are made with sustainable pet food packaging, and even buying in bulk. Kustin adds that many pet cleaning supplies, for both messes and baths, also offer bulk refill bottles as a way to cut down on packaging materials.

9. Help Shelters and Rescues With Upcycled Goods

Any time you get something new for your furry friend, remember that shelters and rescue centers are always in need of blankets, beds, towels, and gently-loved stuffed animals and toys. Have a heartfelt convo with your pet about the benefits of giving away items they're no longer using, wash everything well, and spread the joy.

10. Spiff Up Your Pet and His World With Sustainable Cleaning

Speaking of cleaning, your first instinct is to make sure anything you use around the house is safe for humans and pets. Added bonus? Saving big bucks. "Cheap, eco-friendly alternatives to harsh cleaning products—like baking soda and vinegar—are far more pet-friendly chemicals to use in your home as well," Kustin says. These easy-peasy everyday cleaning products are simple to make.

For your dog, try the American Kennel Club's homemade shampoo, which should also work for the rare occasions you need to bathe your cat.

11. Pep Up Your Pup With Veggie Options

While felines and canines are mostly carnivores, your pup can actually have more fruits and veggies in his daily diet (but consider these as occasional treats only for your cat). Less reliance on meat production has a significant environmental impact. But if you think your dog needs a raw food diet, consider these facts and be sure to talk with your veterinarian about any dietary changes before you start swapping in new additions to his menu.



12. Entertain Your Cat With Creative DIY Toys and Homegrown Catnip

Kustin says one of the easiest eco-friendly cat toys is what her kids use with their aunt's cat: they fashion fishing poles (no hooks, of course) with treasures they find in the backyard and cast away! Kitty goes crazy! A feather on a string. Hair ties. The ubiquitous box or paper bag. Even a square taped onto the floor. You really can keep playtime simple for cats, as their natural curiosity amuses them to no end. And growing catnip to add a little extra 'enrichment' isn't such a bad idea, either.