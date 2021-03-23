With a formula of 20 percent vinegar, the Green Gobbler promises to eliminate any type of weed within 24 hours. It is especially effective for invasive and widespread weeds like clover, crab grass, or dollarweed. This weed killer is non-selective, though, so only spray it on areas where you want all growth ceased—in other words, do not expect it to spare your perfectly green lawn.

The Green Gobbler boasts more than 4,000 five-star reviews on Amazon. One purchaser said, “I purchased this product because I wanted to reduce the number of weeds in my backyard, which is the yard my dogs primarily use. Having lost one dog to lymphoma and knowing that they all like to munch on backyard ‘greens,’ I was looking for something non-toxic while still being effective. Green Gobbler fits the bill.”

Shop now: Green Gobbler Vinegar Weed & Grass Killer, $25; amazon.com