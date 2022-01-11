21 Ways to Keep Your Pet Gear Organized
Our dog Zippy finally earned her own storage hook by the front door. After one-too-many hunts for her harness and leash we decided to hang her gear right by our coats—and we even created a labeled basket for her stuff right by the entry.
Keeping your pet's gear in one accessible spot is an instant way to simplify your daily routine. No more hunting around the sofa for a leash or favorite toy. Instead, creating an attractive, go-to place for your furry friend's things will also keep the stress level down (no more searching while your dog is in can't-wait-to-walk mode). And it keeps everything looking tidy. Here are 21 sure-fire ideas and products to help you get your pet's things organized.
One-Stop Pet Cabinet Organizer
Hang a shallow cabinet near your entry, then use it to stash items you and Fluffy will need when you're coming and going—like your keys and his treats, paw balm, and doggie bug spray. Take advantage of the inside of the door by installing peel-and-stick hooks and organizers for a leash, waste bags, and a collapsable water bowl. (Just make sure there's enough clearance to close the door.)
Pet-Friendly Entry
Zippy, our family's beloved beagle-and-foxhound mix, scored this woven basket by the front entry to hold her treats, extra waste bags, and brush. It's attractively labeled so it fits right in with our "welcome to our home" vibe and ensures everyone knows where to retrieve—and put back—her must-haves.
Pet Bench to the Rescue
You can turn a simple bench into an organized pet zone when you pair it with hooks for leashes and dog-walking supplies. Above the hooks, add a floating shelf to show off your favorite pet pics. Cover a bench cushion with a durable outdoor fabric that's easy to clean if your pet plants a paw print or two on it. On the bottom shelf, baskets of toys are ready for playtime or a trip to the dog park.
Designate a Pet Drawer
Place a set of drawers by the front entry or garage to hold your walk-out-the-door essentials as well as your dog's. Insert sturdy, clear dividers or drawer organizers to separate items and increase visibility. A repurposed mail divider is perfect for holding your pup's bandannas and sweaters upright so they don't schlump over into a messy pile.
Basket Solutions for Pet Clean-Up
Durable, stylish baskets are go-to portable pet organizers that can be carried anywhere in the house—and then tucked into a shelf when you need to tidy up. This basket corrals toys and cleanup gear, like the family's favorite pet hair remover. Look for baskets with designated sections, or tuck a smaller container into your basket to create compartments. Add a label so everyone knows where the pet supplies should be returned.
Pet-Focused Mudroom Add-Ons
Create a pet-friendly entry with cube-style benches you can use to organize your footwear (especially your favorite dog walking shoes) while simultaneously creating a pet hangout area. Baskets tucked into the cubbies can hold your pup's seasonal footwear—dog boots for snowy weather and his adorably tiny Crocs to protect his feet from hot pavement. Window-high benches are the perfect height for your pet to monitor neighborhood activity.
Shelf Organizer for Pet Gear
Maximize small spaces by turning a shelf unit into a pet center that stacks important accessories right by the door. Designate a space or an entire shelf for each need—including adventure gear, a grooming kit, and your pet's favorite foods (aka rewards for positive reinforcement training). Don't forget to put your pet's first aid kit here too, so it's easy to grab if your pet needs care.
Tuck-Under Pet Sleeping Quarters
Convert a low shelf in a mudroom or utility room into the perfect bedding spot. Just add a cushy bed, and it's a cozy place where your cat or dog can retreat to when life is a little overwhelming. Surrounding drawers are perfect for storing anxiety aids like your pet's thunder shirt or calming medications.
Kennel and Corral
Dog crates take up lots of floor space, so why not transform your pet's sleeping spot into a living room highlight by building it into a shelf for books, photos, and more decor. Be sure you start with a crate that's appropriately sized for your four-legged family member. A roll-up fabric shade attached to the front of the top shelf lets you give your pet a little more privacy when she needs it.
Cat Tower
Create a modern, multipurpose zone for your cats to climb to their hearts' content. This DIY cat tower includes places for sunny snoozing and a cave hideaway. Use the bottom tier as an open, accessible gathering spot for cat toys, or tuck in a basket to gather your kitty's faves.
Pet Grooming Catchall
Create a grooming center for your pet's clean-up necessities such as shampoos, brushes, nail clippers, ear solution, and dental care items. Designate a shelf in your utility room for all the bath gear, or outfit a portable caddy to go wherever you need to scrub-a-dub. Place a stack of pets-only towels in a basket wherever you most frequently do their baths so they're always at hand—and separate from your good towels.
To-Go Pet Grooming Tote
Need to groom on the go at your pet's next Instagram photo shoot? Or just want a single pet-grooming bag you can hang in the utility room to grab when you need it? This durable, 10x6.5x11.1-inch grooming tote features a front-zippered pocket with elastic bands to hold nail clippers, combs, and grooming scissors. The inside features wipeable, nylon-lined pockets to hold towels, brushes, and sprays. A top zipper keeps the bag closed when you're on the go.
Teamoy Pet Grooming Tote (in Gray); $35; amazon.com
Tuck-Away Pet Food Bin
The absolutely most awkward pet supply to wrangle might be those huge bags of kibble. Solution: You can transform cabinetry designed to hold trash bins into a discreet place to store bulk quantities of dry dog food or cat food. Make sure to select a container that comes with a tight-fitting lid to keep the chow fresh and the bugs out.
Doubled-Up Pet Food Station
Roll a two-tier pet food storage container with a handy matching scoop out of your pantry or utility closet at feeding time, then roll it back in once the meal is over. The airtight lids will keep two kinds of food or treats and food fresh, while the clear containers will let you know when your pet food supply is running low.
IRIS Airtight Good Storage Container; $35; chewy.com (available in 7 colors and double or single-capacity bins.)
Fancy Pet Feeding Stations
Does your pet seem always underfoot in the kitchen? Of course! Because that's where all the yummiest things are to be found. While you may not be able to avoid tripping over your pet in the kitchen, you can keep her food and water bowls out of the way by tucking them into a customized island nook. This one has built-in recesses for food and water bowls, plus room for food storage. Designing the area with removable stainless steel bowls means they're easy to clean and refill. With an electrical outlet wired into your nook, you can even outfit it with an always-on water fountain to encourage good hydration habits.
Smart Pet Food Labels
Use labels to let everyone in the family know whose kibble is whose. This is especially handy if you have felines or canines with different dietary needs—because it's not OK for dogs to eat cat food and vice versa. The labels will help everyone, including the kids and the pet sitter, differentiate each furry friend's food come feeding time.
Door Rack Problem Solver
Ready to head out for a walk? Make more of the door you and your pet use by turning its backside into a storage workhorse. Start by hanging a heavy-duty, powder-coated steel rack on the door, then load it with outdoor toys, your dog's sunscreen, and training treats. You'll always remember to take along the essentials because you'll look right at them as you leave the house.
Longstem Organizers, Pet Organizer; $79.95; longstem.com
DIY Dog Retreat
You'll condense the footprint of your dog's gear when you combine a place for him to sleep with an attached eating station. Using our step-by-step instructions, you can create this DIY indoor doghouse that holds a pet bed and food bowls in one unit.
Pet Message Board
Keep yourself and your pet on schedule with a paneled message board that comes with hooks and a shelf for baskets that corral your pet's must-haves. A magnetic chalkboard is great for leaving notes to your dog walker. Hang a brush from another hook or use oversize clamps to hold a leash or harness.
Repurpose a Flea-Market Find into a Pet Paradise
Everybody knows you treat your pet like royalty. So why not just go ahead and build her the best lounging spot in the house? This pet station extraordinaire starts with a flea-market-find dresser. Remove the bottom drawers and supports to make room for Her Highness's sleeping spot. Then give the unit a fresh coat of paint, a wallpapered back, and crystal-knob pulls. The remaining drawers will hold bulkier accessories, like your pup's sweater collection and her weekend travel gear. You can transform one of the drawer fronts that you removed into a mobile feeding station on lockable casters; it tucks under the bed when dinner is done.
Crate Expectations for Pet Supplies
For super-narrow spots, build your own pet station like Katie Alberter of the Little House of Four blog did, by stacking crates on end and holding them together with exterior screws. Open shelves at the top are great for dog treats and tug toys, while the closed storage makes it easy to tuck away bulkier things that you still want to be handy, like your pet's paw washer and rain gear. To make this DIY project, check out the step-by-step instructions.