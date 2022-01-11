Our dog Zippy finally earned her own storage hook by the front door. After one-too-many hunts for her harness and leash we decided to hang her gear right by our coats—and we even created a labeled basket for her stuff right by the entry.

Keeping your pet's gear in one accessible spot is an instant way to simplify your daily routine. No more hunting around the sofa for a leash or favorite toy. Instead, creating an attractive, go-to place for your furry friend's things will also keep the stress level down (no more searching while your dog is in can't-wait-to-walk mode). And it keeps everything looking tidy. Here are 21 sure-fire ideas and products to help you get your pet's things organized.