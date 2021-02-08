Tired of Staring at the Same Four Walls? Spice Things Up With These Pet-Themed Wallpapers

Designed by L.A.-based artist Jen Peters and printed in the U.S., the brand's Puppy Pile and Smitten Kitten collections bring a trifecta of color, whimsy, and sophistication to your walls. The doodled designs come in three colors, and even with adorable animals front-and-center, each feels modern enough to use in any space. These would be the perfect, design-friendly way to brighten up a nursery or playroom, or to add a splash of color and fun to an accent wall. Who doesn't want to bring a boring powder room to life with these sweet stacked kitties?! Or pay homage to your pup with a bold entryway wall?! They're just so cute and cheery!