Tired of Staring at the Same Four Walls? Spice Things Up With These Pet-Themed Wallpapers

Calling all pet parents and design lovers! If being home for the past year has you itching for a change of scenery, you're not alone. The design industry is booming and DIY projects are in full swing. But tackling a complete overhaul at home, or even upgrading a rental unit, can be tricky.
That's why we're so obsessed with these pet-themed removable wallpapers from Chasing Paper. The company creates tons of fun patterns in a variety of colors and patterns, from florals to stripes and beyond. And for animal lovers? They've got us covered, too.
Designed by L.A.-based artist Jen Peters and printed in the U.S., the brand's Puppy Pile and Smitten Kitten collections bring a trifecta of color, whimsy, and sophistication to your walls. The doodled designs come in three colors, and even with adorable animals front-and-center, each feels modern enough to use in any space. These would be the perfect, design-friendly way to brighten up a nursery or playroom, or to add a splash of color and fun to an accent wall. Who doesn't want to bring a boring powder room to life with these sweet stacked kitties?! Or pay homage to your pup with a bold entryway wall?! They're just so cute and cheery!
Shop now: Puppy Pile and Smitten Kitten, starting at $40; ChasingPaper.com
Perhaps more important than the cute design, Chasing Paper's collections are safe for you and your pets. The peel-and-stick wallpaper is printed with water-based, latex inks on a poly-woven fabric that's free from PVC, VOCs, and phthalates. So you can honor your boxer, beagle, or Bengal cat in style without compromising your pet's health or indoor air quality.
Not sure which pattern or color is right for your space? You can order sample swatches to see which colors and patterns fit your rooms best. Once you've found the purr-fect fit, you can even take the wall covering with you if you move or need to change spaces. Removable wallpaper can be a good option for renters looking for a way to spice up boring (or nose-printed) white walls. If you're careful when installing and removing it, you can even bring the paper to your next place and re-use it.
Chasing Paper's designs come in installation-friendly panels instead of traditional rolls, so DIYers only need to buy what's needed. Panel sizes start at just 2x4 feet, so if a full wall is too much commitment, you can order one of each color and pop them into frames to create a unique gallery wall. To avoid pesky bubbles and achieve long-lasting results when installing your chic new look, our friends at BHG.com have some helpful tips for using removable wallpaper.