11 of the Best Pet-Friendly Couches You (and Your Furry Friend) Will Love

Not sure what makes a couch pet-friendly? We’ve rounded up 11 pet-friendly sofas that maximize durability, style, and comfort, so you and your pets can live your best lives—messes, pet hair, paw prints, and all.
Choosing the right sofa is hard for anyone, even if dogs and cats aren't in the mix. When you add pets into the equation, there’s a whole other layer of things to consider. So how do you know a couch will work for everyone in the family? When it comes to finding pet-friendly furniture brands, there are a couple key considerations.
First, find the right frame. Sofas come in a range of frames, both in terms of size and style, but also structure and material. You’ll want to choose one that’s well-made, ideally of kiln-dried hardwoods that won’t warp or twist, especially if you’ve got larger pets (or kids) who like to jump on and off the furniture.
Secondly, and perhaps most importantly, the fabric. Selecting a pet-friendly sofa fabric is crucial to purchasing a couch that will last and look great for years to come.
So what should you look for in a pet-friendly sofa fabric? You’ll want to make sure it checks the following boxes:
Durability: Pets, like kids, can be tough on furniture, so you’ll need to make sure your sofa’s upholstery can withstand it all. One key metric to look for: double rubs.
A double rub is a back and forth motion over the surface of a fabric. In factory tests, these are counted to see when the fabric starts to show wear and tear. So, the higher the double rub count, the more durable the fabric. While upholstery-grade fabrics typically start at 15,000 double rubs, for pet owners should aim for a minimum of 45,000 double rubs for pet-friendly fabric that will stand the test of time.
Stain resistance: Muddy paws, accidents, and treats can all leave stains on sofa upholstery, but many of today’s fabrics are engineered to prevent stains. Check the website or ask a sales associate to help you select a stain-resistant fabric that’s pet and kid-friendly for your couch. It doesn’t hurt to ask about warranties as well—many stores offer protection plans that cover stains, tears, and other damage.
Color: There are two schools of thought here. Darker colors tend to hide dirt and stains better, so that’s always a good option. On the other hand, if you’ve got a cat with long white fur, you might be better off selecting a light upholstery to camouflage the hair between vacuumings.
Type of fabric: While technology has certainly expanded the range of pet-friendly fabrics, there are some types that are inherently better for homes with pets. Microfiber has seen a boom in the last decade or so. But is microfiber pet-friendly? Most of the time—yes! Its short pile and tight weave make it a breeze for removing pet hair, and the smooth texture won’t catch on your cat’s claws.
Leather can be another great option, both as a fur-free place for humans to sit and also because it continues to patina and improve with age, even with daily wear and tear from pets.
To find the right pet-friendly furniture for your family, get clear on how you and your pets use the furniture—and what issues you’re trying to prevent.
If your cat loves to scratch, you may want to avoid textured fabrics and opt for a smooth microfiber instead. Constantly having to rearrange cushions after your pup lies on the sofa back? Choose a tight-backed frame for fluff-free comfort.
If you have a pup or kitty that sheds, you'll want to avoid fabrics with a loose weave, which can trap fur between the fibers. Instead, go for a low-pile fabric or leather to make cleanup a breeze. Just use a lint roller or the upholstery attachment on your vacuum to get pet hair off the sofa.
Finally, slipcovered sofas are a great pet-friendly sofa choice because you can toss the cover in the wash and know it’s really clean. Just double check the label to make sure you use the right detergent and washing machine settings before you start the load.
Determined to keep your sofa pet-free altogether? There are a few tips to help train pets to stay off furniture, including:
Ready to find the best pet-friendly couch for your family? Check out our list of 11 pet-friendly sofas and sectionals below.
A pet-friendly sofa that’s easy on your budget, IKEA’s Ektorp is the perfect spot for you and your furry friend to lounge. With removable pet-friendly couch covers, you can wash and spot clean whenever you need. Bonus: Opt for the dark gray covering to help hide those inevitable paw prints!
It might surprise you to see leather make the list of best pet-friendly couches, but this material is easy to wipe down and remove pet hair. The Worthington’s thick leather gets richer over time, so little scratches from day to day wear actually add to its patina.
If you’re on the hunt for kid- and pet-friendly living room furniture, look no further. The Barret collection comes in a number of silhouettes, from arm chairs and standard sofas to oversized sectionals with room for everyone. And the supersoft View fabric is engineered for easy cleaning and durability.
Not sure what style you want? Check out Joybird, where you can apply one of their many pet-friendly sofa fabrics to dozens of frames, like this modern Lewis sofa. Their experts recommend smooth microfiber for easy cleanup and to prevent your kitty’s claws from snagging.
Yes, pet-friendly couches can be stylish, too! The Goodwin sofa’s tight back and bench seat mean no rumpled cushions to flip and fluff. Plus, this stain-repellant velvet is made from super soft natural fibers and is easy to clean.
Embrace the curved sofa trend—your pup will thank you for the prime spot to curl up. The Infinity Curve Back Sofa from Crate&Barrel offers soft, durable chenille in a range of neutrals. Perfect for busy families and pets alike.
Another pet-friendly leather furniture option, this tight-backed sofa from Article is perfect for pets who like to lounge on (see also: squash) back cushions. Keep a close eye on your pup if he’s still in the chewing phase, but leather is a great choice for a pet-friendly couch you can both enjoy for years to come.
The Morrison collection from Room and Board allows you to design your own pet-friendly sectional sofa in whatever configuration you need. Featuring a soft, textured boucle made from upcycled polypropylene fibers, it’s durable enough for kids, pets, and even commercial spaces. Plus, the high arms give your pup the perfect place to snuggle up.
A updated twist on a classic, the Ella sofa is available in a range of lengths, making it ideal for smaller spaces and apartment living or a larger family room. Upholstered in a range of performance velvets, you can customize this pet-friendly couch to be as understated or as bold as you like.
Another slipcovered option for easy cleanup, the Sandbacken sofa from IKEA features a low bench seat and plush back cushions that beckon you to put your feet up and stay awhile. And if your pet leaves muddy paw prints on the upholstery? Simply remove the cover and toss in the wash.
With a bumper end for pups who like to keep an eye on things while they lounge, this deep sectional has plenty of space—and two cozy corners—for the whole family to snuggle up. Want to hide your pet’s hair? With a range of pet-friendly fabrics to choose from, you’re sure to find one that’s close to your pet’s color.
