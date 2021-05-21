Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

As tax season ends, the good folks at Jinx are offering to pay up to $150 to people who adopted shelter dogs in 2020.

You love your newly adopted dog. You love free money. Through a new promotion from Jinx, you can now enjoy both!

The dog food company announced this week that its Jinx (Tax) Returns for Rescues program would begin Tuesday, which we all (hopefully) know was Tax Day. If you're one of the many people who adopted a shelter dog during the especially lonesome months of the pandemic, you could be eligible.

Jinx will pay up to $150 to families who adopted a dog in 2020 and can provide a receipt verifying the adoption fee. Does your family fit the bill? You can claim your adoption fee reimbursement right here.

The company will pay out up to $10,000 total until Oct. 17 (the federal deadline for folks who nabbed an extension on their taxes).

"Since 2020 was an unprecedented year for many, we wanted to spread a little kindness for those who opened their hearts and lives to a rescue dog last year," Terri Rockovich, Jinx's CEO, said in a statement. "We are always looking for opportunities to give back to the amazing dog rescue community."

Like any good tax credit, this is one you should take advantage of because $150 is a lot of money no matter where you come from. That's money you can turn around and then use on your dog—whether that's for food or preparing for your eventual return to the office.