Lulu's Owner Left Her $5 Million. Here's How She Could Spend It (Only on the Necessities)

You've heard of the $6 Million Man. Now meet the $5 Million Border Collie.

That would be 8-year-old Lulu, whose wealthy Nashville, Tenn., owner, Bill Doris, died late last year, according to WTVF. In his will, the departed businessman, who we must say truly loved his dog, left Lulu the cool $5 million.

"I don't really know what to think about it to tell you the truth. He just really loved the dog," Lulu's new caretaker, Martha Burton, told the TV station.

Now, before you envision an opulent life for Lulu full of Gucci collars and a doghouse the size of Graceland, there's a catch. According to the will, Lulu's new owner can only use the money in the trust for what WTVF described as "reasonable monthly expenses."

Good news! Here at Daily Paws we're extremely reasonable. Some might even say that we're too reasonable. With that in mind, here are 10 ideas on how Lulu can spend her $5 million—only on reasonable things, of course.