Lulu's Owner Left Her $5 Million. Here's How She Could Spend It (Only on the Necessities)
The will says these have to be reasonable monthly expenses, so we were super reasonable.
You've heard of the $6 Million Man. Now meet the $5 Million Border Collie.
That would be 8-year-old Lulu, whose wealthy Nashville, Tenn., owner, Bill Doris, died late last year, according to WTVF. In his will, the departed businessman, who we must say truly loved his dog, left Lulu the cool $5 million.
"I don't really know what to think about it to tell you the truth. He just really loved the dog," Lulu's new caretaker, Martha Burton, told the TV station.
Now, before you envision an opulent life for Lulu full of Gucci collars and a doghouse the size of Graceland, there's a catch. According to the will, Lulu's new owner can only use the money in the trust for what WTVF described as "reasonable monthly expenses."
Good news! Here at Daily Paws we're extremely reasonable. Some might even say that we're too reasonable. With that in mind, here are 10 ideas on how Lulu can spend her $5 million—only on reasonable things, of course.
- 101,071 30-pound bags of Nutro Natural Choice Adult Chicken and Brown Rice dog food
- 384,911 classic KONG toys
- 79,378 of these super-comfy orthopedic dog beds from Frisco
- 147,102 boxes of Greenies dental treats
- 667,557 of these very reasonable Frisco dog collars, enough for one each day for the next 1,828 years
- 185,254 pairs of elevated dog bowls from Frisco
- 357,398 Mighty Paw reflective dog leashes for nighttime walks
- 914,077 combo grooming brushes from Hartz
- 384,911 of these mesh dog harnesses from Best Pet Supplies
- 429,553 7-pound boxes of Milkbone dog cookies
That last one equals out to more than 3 million pounds of dog cookies for Lulu. Perfectly reasonable.