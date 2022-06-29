The Best Pet Wellness Plans That Cover What Insurance Won't

Instead of reimbursing members after the fact, Pet Assure offers the savings up front and no deductibles need to be met. Prices vary from $9.95 to $11.95 per month for a single animal, or you can opt for the Family plan, which covers between two and four animals of any size for $16.95 a month. If your pet posse is more than four, there's also an Unlimited plan ($21.95/month). One downside to Pet Assure is that it's currently only available as an employee benefit, so if your employer is not signed up for the program, you aren't able to purchase a plan separately.