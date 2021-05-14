Whether you’re an adventure-seeking Sag or a family-oriented Scorpio, these are the dog breeds that are the best fit for your personality based on your astrological profile.

Which Dog Breed Is Most Compatible With You Based on Your Zodiac Sign?

From maintenance level to ability to train to that je n'ais ce quoi you can't help but feel when you're with them, you'll likely take a variety of factors into consideration when searching for your perfect canine match. But when thinking about the dog you're most compatible with, it could be worth thinking about your zodiac sign as well. After all, the sun sign you were born under can help shape many aspects of your life, so it could point you toward a dog whose demeanor truly resonates with you.

Find out which dog breeds are most compatible for every zodiac sign. (Pro-tip: If you know your moon sign, which influences your emotional personality, or rising sign, which is how you present yourself to the world, be sure to take that into consideration as well.)

Most Compatible Dog Breeds for Aries

If you were born between March 21 and April 19, you were born under fire sign Aries, ruled by Mars, the planet of action, energy, and aggression. You're an assertive initiator who also enjoys competitive, childlike fun, so the dog best for your zodiac sign is the German shepherd, a breed that's as fiercely loyal and active as they are friendly and playful—just like you. Together, you can enjoy hours of athletic activities—even swimming, hiking, and retrieving balls or flying discs.

Other athletic types who'll suit your zodiac-informed disposition:

Most Compatible Dog Breeds for Taurus

If you celebrate your birthday between April 20 and May 20, you were born under earth sign Taurus, ruled by Venus, the planet of pleasure, beauty, romance, and creativity. You're a pragmatic and comfort-loving fan of luxuriating and taking life at a slow, steady pace. The dog that best matches your zodiac sign is the French bulldog, known for being equal parts love bug and couch potato. Their charming, affectionate, and sweet-as-pie personality is a perfect complement to yours.

Other chill breeds who'll suit your grounded, easy-going personality:

Most Compatible Dog Breeds for Gemini

If you celebrate your birthday between May 21 and June 20, you were born under air sign Gemini, ruled by Mercury, the planet of communication, transportation, and technology. You're an uber-social super communicator who's always on the go. The dog best suited to your astrological personality is the cairn terrier, who, like you, is outgoing, playful, smart, and adaptable—up for excitable activity one minute, then all about snuggling the next.

Other lively breeds who'll suit your bubbly, curious personality:

Most Compatible Dog Breeds for Cancer

If you were born between June 21 and July 22 under water sign Cancer, ruled by the moon, which oversees emotions, intuition, home, and your sense of security, you're a natural born nurturer with a sentimental, compassionate heart and a goofy sense of humor. The dog that fits best with your giving personality is the Coton de Tulear, a dog known to be a gentle, funny, family-oriented sweetheart—just like you!

Other caretaking breeds who complement your sweet, playful demeanor:

Most Compatible Dog Breeds for Leo

If you celebrate your birthday between July 23 and August 22, you were born under fire sign Leo, ruled by the sun, which oversees identity, life purpose, and vitality. You're a charismatic, loyal lover of life and optimistic go-getter. The dog that fits best with your bright, sunny personality is the bichon frise, who's regal, smart, loving, and charismatic like you. Together, you'll enjoy playing, lazing around, and primping.

Other dynamo breeds who complement your spotlight-loving, big-hearted vibe:

Most Compatible Dog Breeds for Virgo

If your birthday is between August 23 and September 22, you were born under earth sign Virgo, ruled by Mercury, which oversees communication, transportation, and technology. You're an analytical information-gatherer who adores nothing more than helping those you love. The dog that fits best with your sensitive, giving personality is the Pembroke Welsh corgi, known for being hardworking, intelligent, alert, and affectionate—just like you. As you're both eager-to-please, you'll find it easy to attune to one another's moods.

Other smart breeds who complement your service-oriented, compassionate demeanor:

Most Compatible Dog Breeds for Libra

If you celebrate your birthday between September 23 and October 22, you were born under air sign Libra, ruled by Venus, the planet of beauty, love, pleasure, and creativity. You're a social butterfly who loves seeing and being seen, has an eye for all things aesthetically appealing and artistic, and tends to prioritize balance and beauty above all else. The dog breed that fits best with your social demeanor is the pug, a charming, devoted, doting breed that thrives on companionship much like you. Together, you'll be quite the outgoing, sweet pair.

Other charming breeds who would fit with your personable, balance-loving vibe:

Most Compatible Dog Breeds for Scorpio

If you celebrate your birthday between October 23 and November 21, you were born under water sign Scorpio, co-ruled by aggressive Mars, the planet of action, and powerful Pluto, the planet of transformation. You're mysterious, magnetic, razor-focused on whatever it is you want to achieve, and family-oriented through and through. The dog breed that fits best with your dynamic personality is the Norwich terrier. These confident, spunky, determined go-getters can be bossy, opinionated, and willful—much like you. You'll appreciate their fearlessness.

Other beguiling, clever breeds who would pair well with your intense, take-charge demeanor:

Most Compatible Dog Breeds for Sagittarius

If you celebrate your birthday between November 22 and December 21, you were born under fire sign Sagittarius, ruled by Jupiter, the planet of fortune. You're a natural born entertainer and explorer who is as free-spirited as you are philosophical and eager to soak up the world around you. The dog breed that fits best with your jovial vibe is the Siberian husky who's as energetic, fun-loving, and friendly as you are. Together, you'll enjoy going for long, adventurous walks, hit the beach, or travel to hot spots both near and far.

Other independent, spirited breeds who would complement your globetrotting, "go-big-or-go-home" approach:

Most Compatible Dog Breeds for Capricorn

If you celebrate your birthday between December 22 and January 19, you were born under earth sign Capricorn, ruled by Saturn, the planet of boundaries, discipline, maturity, and hard work. You value a controlled, pragmatic approach to reaching your goals and often think about how your actions can result in achieving your aspirations—reaching the peak of the mountain like your symbol, the Goat. The dog breed that fits best with your driven personality is the Bernese mountain dog—a breed that is smart, hardworking, and calm just like you. You'll appreciate spending lots of quality time outdoors together, working toward your training goals.

Other industrious, athletic breeds who would pair well with your go-getter personality:

Most Compatible Dog Breeds for Aquarius

If you celebrate your birthday between January 20 and February 18, you were born under air sign Aquarius, ruled by Uranus, which oversees rebellion, revolution, change, and electricity. You're well-liked by a diverse crowd of people, future-minded, humanitarian, and prefer to strike out on your own versus follow the crowd. The dog that fits best with your social, quirky personality is the Shiba Inu. These independent, intelligent, polite pups are cool customers who get along with just about anyone, much like you. They'll be your loyal companion while you're out meeting, greeting, and taking on the world.

Other personable breeds who complement your social yet eccentric style:

Most Compatible Dog Breeds for Pisces

If your birthday is between February 19 and March 20, you were born under water sign Pisces, ruled by Neptune, the planet of spirituality, magic, and dreams. You're deeply empathic, creative, and you might get carried away by your love of escapism. The dog that fits best with your loving, heartfelt, sensitive personality is the Cavalier King Charles spaniel, which, like you, is eager to get along with just about everyone, sweet, calm, and flexible. Together, you'll be perfectly happy snuggling, daydreaming, and healing one another from the weight of everyday stressors.