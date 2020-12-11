14 White Dog Breeds of Every Shape, Size, and Fluff

It will come as no surprise that a dog with “Alaskan” in its name is better suited to the tundra than the tropics. Considered to be one of the oldest sled dogs, the ancestors of the Alaskan malamute were the companions of the Mahlemuts, an Innuit tribe who used the dogs for hunting large game and pulling heavy loads across snowy terrains. Mals, as they’re sometimes called, are built for these tasks. They tend to be around two feet tall and weigh between 75-85 pounds, but let’s be honest—it’s their incredible fur that gets most of the attention. Their double coat features a short, coarse exterior and a soft, dense undercoat that keeps them insulated in the midst of wind, sleet, and snow. But beware: Mals will shed these coats in large, snow-like clumps twice a year (a process called “coat blow”). But as long as you love your malamute so, let it snow, let it snow, let it snow!