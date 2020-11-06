13 Adorably Tiny Toy Dog Breeds That Will Wriggle Their Way Into Your Heart

Some people just don’t want to deal with the trimming and grooming that comes with a pup who has a ton of hair. Sometimes you just want to find a dog who makes himself as low-maintenance as possible, and few do that as effectively as the Chinese crested. Sure, they look a little bit like a Pekinese with that infamous “2007 Britney”-style look. But they’re tiny, agile, and clever—not to mention their deep desire to please their humans. The Chinese crested will still need regular baths to keep their skin free of dirt and collected oils, but that can be a lot less hassle than weekly brushing or monthly trips to the groomers.