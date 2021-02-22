10 Small Cat Breeds That Look Like Cuddly Kittens Forever

Short legs, little faces, and tiny bodies are just some of the adorable attributes of these mini kitties.
By Kristi Valentini
February 22, 2021

  • Singapura

    Singapura cats are high-energy, pint-sized pets with wide eyes, big ears, and playful personalities. Learn more about living with Singapuras.
    By Hilary Braaksma

  • Burmese

    With their huge eyes, outgoing personalities, and dog-like tendencies, Burmese are the perfect cat for winning over people who say they don’t like cats.
    By Chad Taylor

  • American Curl

    The American curl is best known for the ears that give the breed their name. But on top of this adorably unique head feature, these are friendly, sweet family pets.

  • Devon Rex

    Devon rex cats are known as “poodle cats,” thanks to their wavy coats and intelligent, outgoing personalities. Learn more about owning a Devon rex cat.
    By Hilary Braaksma

  • Siamese

    Siamese cats are social, affectionate, clever animals who make loving and loyal pets. Read more about this bold breed.
    By Hilary Braaksma

  • Munchkin

    Munchkin cats are short on legs and big on personality. Learn more about this incredibly cute one-of-a-kind cat breed.
    By Hilary Braaksma

  • LaPerm

    LaPerm cats are known for their curly coats, friendly personalities and loud, proud purring. Learn more about living with the loving LaPerm cat breed.
    By Hilary Braaksma

  • Somali

    Somali cats are far more than just the sum of their parts. This is a lively, beautiful, intelligent cat who revels in the company of humans and animals alike.
    By Chad Taylor

  • Turkish Angora

    With their high intelligence and gorgeous white fur, it’s easy to see why the Turkish Angora is a national treasure in their home country.
    By Chad Taylor

Kittens are the cutest and while every one of them grows up (much too fast!), some breeds stay petite even as adults. Small cats are adorable and have just as much personality as their larger counterparts. Plus, they're perfect for any home that's short on space. Check out these small cat breeds that'll win over your heart.

Credit: Viktoras / Adobe Stock

World's Smallest Cat Breed: Singapura

The smallest cat breed in the world, the Singapura may be half the size of the average cat (as little as 4 pounds!) but he has a big presence. This tiny breed is active and affectionate and wants to know what everybody's doing all the time. The friendly breed is ideal for families with kids and other pets because the last thing the Singapura wants is to be left alone.

Credit: Vladimir Fedorov / Getty

Best Small Cat Breed for Kids: Burmese Cat

Looking for a cat that can keep your kiddos entertained? For a feline, the Burmese breed is outgoing and extremely patient with youngsters, known to follow the kiddos around the house and adore affection. Burmese cats are smaller than average with a compact body but a big brain. They like to use their smarts to solve pet puzzles and learn new tricks.

Credit: evannovostro / Adobe Stock

Cats With Small Ears: American Curl

The American curl is a newer breed that, according to The International Cat Association (TICA), got its start in 1981 when a stray with funny ears was found and gave birth to kittens with the same strange ears. Due to a harmless genetic mutation, the breed's ears naturally turn backwards exposing the furry under-flap and making their ears seem tiny.

This pint-sized breed usually coos quietly rather than meowing to get your attention and is loving and playful, maintaining a kittenish curiosity into old age. Certainly charming, the American curl also has a sharp intellect—they're known for their ability to turn door knobs and open cabinets!

Credit: Angela Kotsell / Getty

Small-faced Cats: Devon Rex

With a dainty face, small body, and huge ears, the Devon Rex has an impish personality to match his looks. These highly social cats don't do well when left alone for too long, according to the Cat Fanciers' Association (CFA). When this breed isn't sticking by your side like glue, he's fetching a toy for you to throw or looking for other ways to have fun. But don't worry, this kitty is all about snuggling too and will be happy to warm you up on a cold day—the Devon Rex radiates more body heat because of his short, wavy coat. The breed's unique fur is super-soft, doesn't shed much, and doesn't need to be brushed, ideal for those who'd rather not use a lint roller every day.

Credit: Daria Chichkareva / Shutterstock

Lightweight Cats: Siamese 

Although they're average in size, Siamese cats are surprisingly lightweight. The supermodel of the cat world, the breed is long, lean, and has brains to boot. They're no couch potatoes and thrive on lots of activity, from playing fetch to walking on a leash to pawing at faucets until they turn on. Siamese cats are known for being very vocal. They like to express their opinion about everything and are best for people who like to "chat" with their kitties.

Munchkins are a smart breed of cat that can be trained to follow basic commands and to walk on a leash.
| Credit: otsphoto / Shutterstock

Shortest Cat Breed: Munchkin

The munchkin is a cat breed with small legs and a full-size body, much like a corgi or Dachshund in the dog world. What it lacks in jumping ability, the munchkin makes up for on the ground—running at turbo speeds to chase after anything they're curious about (which is everything!). Munchkin kitties can't jump high, which is perfect if cats on countertops drives you nuts. Instead, they leapfrog from one surface to another and stand up on their back legs to get a better view, especially of shiny objects, says TICA.

Credit: kimberrywood / Getty

Small Fluffy Cats: LaPerm

A fluffy, curly coat makes LaPerm cats look like they've been to the salon. Although you'd think their hair is high maintenance, that's not so. Their coats don't shed much and they rarely mat. Giving these mini kitties a weekly brushing is enough, which means you have more time to cuddle with this extremely loving breed. Prepare for lots of deep stares, purrs, and kitty kisses!

Credit: lounom / Adobe Stock

Small Cats with Big Energy: Somali

Just call them TNT, because Somali cats are full of explosive energy. These small packages are always on the hunt for fun and want you, or someone (anyone!), to be a part of it too. You can keep bright-eyed and bushy-tailed Somali kitties happy by teaching them tricks, giving them plenty of playtime, and incorporating cat trees for climbing and window perches for exploring the outside world. VCA Hospitals says jokingly that Somali cats possess the 'hairdresser' gene, as these cats love to play with hair (and mustaches and beards!). They also appreciate having other fur buddies to pal around with.

Credit: Lea Spohr / Shutterstock

Small Cats With Striking Eyes: Turkish Angora

The Turkish Angora is a rare and ancient breed that's considered a national treasure by its namesake country. Thought to be the breed from which all other long-haired cats descended, this kitty is special indeed. For one, the Turkish Angora actually likes playing in water—showers, baths, and swimming pools! These kitties are also super social, even with strangers, but independent enough to be fine with some alone time at home. Turkish Angora cats also get a lot of attention for their silky locks and stunning eye colors. Most commonly, Turkish Angoras are white with blue, amber, or green-colored eyes or a mismatched combination.

Credit: PolinaBright / Shutterstock

Cats With Tiny Tails: Toybob

It's easy to mistake a toybob cat for a kitten since their adult size is the same as an average cat at 3 to 6 months old. These cuties also have naturally short tails—created by a genetic mutation that doesn't affect their health—and sweet dispositions. If you're looking for a lap cat, this breed fits the bill though they're happy to play some, too. According to the CFA, these gentle sweethearts are all-around great kitties, especially for apartment living since they don't make much noise.

