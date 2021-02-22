10 Small Cat Breeds That Look Like Cuddly Kittens Forever

With a dainty face, small body, and huge ears, the Devon Rex has an impish personality to match his looks. These highly social cats don't do well when left alone for too long, according to the Cat Fanciers' Association (CFA). When this breed isn't sticking by your side like glue, he's fetching a toy for you to throw or looking for other ways to have fun. But don't worry, this kitty is all about snuggling too and will be happy to warm you up on a cold day—the Devon Rex radiates more body heat because of his short, wavy coat. The breed's unique fur is super-soft, doesn't shed much, and doesn't need to be brushed, ideal for those who'd rather not use a lint roller every day.