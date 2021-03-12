10 Rare Cat Breeds That Make Extra-Special Companions

In 2019, the Manx breed was the 31st most popular cat breed in CFA registration numbers, two places behind the Singapura. What makes this breed so special? The Manx gene is tailless, even more so than our friend the American Bobtail. In addition to commonly being found without a tail, these round kitties are playful and intelligent, almost dog-like. So if you're looking to make the switch from dog person to cat person, the Manx may be your very best friend.