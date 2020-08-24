8 Orange Cat Breeds for Anyone Who Loves a Redhead
If you're looking for the perfect ginger cat to take home, rest assured—there are plenty of orange cat breeds to choose from, all with their own unique personality and characteristics. When it comes to orange cats and kittens, you can find both longhaired and short haired options that appear in several shades and patterns of orange, starting with the classic Garfield-esque orange tabby cat, to the exotic look of the warm-toned Bengal. Whether you're in search of a cute little Munchkin, or a longhaired orange cat that looks more like a miniature lion—with a little research, we're sure you'll find the perfect feline friend that fits your personality!
Abyssinian
Abyssinian cats have a short-hair coat and an overall graceful, elegant appearance. Experts believe they originated from Egypt or Ethiopia—but these days, they're a common, low maintenance, but very social orange cat breed.
American Bobtail
Like their name suggests, American Bobtail Cats are known for their bobbed tails and longer hair. They can be playful, energetic cats, and can form strong bonds with people. Orange cat breed lovers can find the American Bobtail in various shades of ginger, while they come in white, black, blue, and fawn colors as well.
Bengal
Originating from a hybrid between domestic cats and the Asian leopard, Bengals have beautiful, leopard-like spots of various colors—often with an orange tint as the base. Bengal kitties are beautiful, but owners pay a high price tag for these jungle lookalikes (upwards of several thousand dollars, depending on the breeder). They tend to be very active and playful, so a large space for them to explore is a must.
British Shorthair
British Shorthair cats are known for their round faces and fluffy, thick coats that make them very popular. They are found in blue, white, black, cream, and orange tabby colors. The thickness of their coats requires some maintenance via grooming. But British Shorthair owners say it's worth it, since these feline friends are a highly affectionate breed that makes for a great companion!
Maine Coon
Maine Coon cats are the largest domestic cat breed there is (even holding the Guinness World Record for World's Longest Cat), and they're known for their long, heavy fur and full, bushy tails. A popular sentiment among Maine Coon cat owners is that these gentle giants have the personality of a small dog—they've even been said to wag their tails! Most Maine Coons are a brown or orange tabby color, but other color patterns have been spotted, as well.
Munchkin
These tiny cats are known for their short legs and cute, furry look. They're known for being very social with humans and forming a close bond with their owners. Despite their short stature, they're active kitties who enjoy running around and playing just as much as their longer-legged feline friends. But take note of your precious gems! The Munchkin has a reputation for stealing toys and shiny objects to hide away for later.
Persian
These long-haired cats are known for having a round face and a short muzzle. They're usually friendly, and enjoy sunbathing throughout the day. Male Persian cats can weigh 12 pounds or more, while females generally weigh between 8 and 12 pounds—and they come in many colors, including white, black, and various shades of orange and ginger.
Turkish Angora
This medium and large cat breed was domesticated as early as the 17th century in the Ankara region or Turkey. They can be found in a variety of colors including white, black, cream, and orange ginger. Their long fur coat requires a fair amount of grooming, though they do shed a good amount. Turkish Angora cats are playful, affectionate, and loyal cats with a storied spot in history: they were offered as gifts to European royalty by Turkish sultans centuries ago!