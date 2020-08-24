8 Orange Cat Breeds for Anyone Who Loves a Redhead

If you're looking for the perfect ginger cat to take home, rest assured—there are plenty of orange cat breeds to choose from, all with their own unique personality and characteristics. When it comes to orange cats and kittens, you can find both longhaired and short haired options that appear in several shades and patterns of orange, starting with the classic Garfield-esque orange tabby cat, to the exotic look of the warm-toned Bengal. Whether you're in search of a cute little Munchkin, or a longhaired orange cat that looks more like a miniature lion—with a little research, we're sure you'll find the perfect feline friend that fits your personality!