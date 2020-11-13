Which of These Most Popular Dog Breeds Is Your Favorite?

You’d be hard-pressed to find a face more adorable than a beagle’s mug. But when it comes to hunting rabbits or squirrels, it’s serious business to this breed. Because beagles were bred to sniff out wild game for hunters, their spectacular sense of smell means they're obsessed with following scent trails, so a fenced yard and on-leashed walks are an absolute must for these eager pups. The curiosity of these clever hounds can sometimes get them in trouble inside the home, too, since they'll follow their nose wherever it takes them. But these sensitive souls are loyal and lovable like none other—and when a beagle gives you those famously sad puppy eyes, it’s impossible to stay mad!