15 Longest-Living Dog Breeds Perfect For Making Lasting Memories

The high-octane energy, acute intelligence, and strong work ethic of the Australian cattle dog makes him a long-living dog breed that's also great for people with an active lifestyle. It’s not uncommon for this loyal herding canine to be your best buddy for up to 16 years. Few breeds are happier with a job to do than this one, so make sure to give your Australian cattle dog lots of exercise and plenty of opportunities for both physical and mental enrichment to ensure he's living his best life.